Named a Representative Vendor, Dataroid brings unified analytics, real-time engagement and agentic AI to banks and highly regulated environments as it expands across EMEA

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Dataroid, the AI-powered digital product, journey analytics, and engagement platform, today announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor alongside other global players in the Gartner Market Guide for Product Analytics (2026).





Dataroid Recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Product Analytics (2026)



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Dataroid works with leading banks and financial institutions across EMEA, bringing together customer data, behavioral analytics, real-time engagement, and app performance management in a single platform. Dataroid Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Elif Parlak said, "We believe this recognition reflects how Dataroid has built AI-powered digital product analytics where compliance is non-negotiable. Working with the largest banks in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and the Gulf has meant delivering analytics, engagement and AI at enterprise scale, under some of the strictest regulatory requirements. That discipline is why more than 500 million users today experience digital banking shaped by Dataroid. It's also our proving ground for bringing Dataroid to banks around the world. "





Dataroid Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Elif Parlak



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Dataroid Co-Founder and CTO Can Elmas also added, "Product leaders want AI that can show what is happening, explain why, and act on it. In regulated industries, that only works when trust is built into the architecture, including the AI itself. Dataroid offers sovereign deployment, a choice of LLM behind AI Agent D, and pseudonymized data by default, so that banks can adopt AI-driven decisioning within the governance frameworks they already have."

Following its US$6.6 million pre-Series A round in January 2026, the company is expanding across EMEA and accelerating its AI development, helping more financial institutions turn customer insights into action and better digital experiences at scale.





Dataroid Co-Founder and CTO Can Elmas



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Gartner, Market Guide for Product Analytics (2026), Adrian Lee, Vivek Tomar, Andrew Newman, 26 August 2026

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About Dataroid

Dataroid is an AI-powered digital analytics and customer engagement platform that helps companies measure customer interactions across digital channels and act on them in real time. Combining behavioral analytics, enriched customer data, application performance management, and data modeling in one platform, the platform gives marketing, product, and technology teams end-to-end customer insights. Dataroid serves enterprises in financial services, airlines, and retail, reaching over 500 million users.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dataroid.com/.

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