Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV: IFR) ("IFR") and Kinjal Corporation ("Kinjal") are pleased to announce the filing of IFR's management information circular (the "Information Circular"), and confirm the date of IFR's annual general and special meeting.

Information Circular and Shareholder Meeting

IFR has filed its notice of annual general and special meeting and management information circular dated October 1, 2026 (the "Information Circular"), together with the related meeting materials, under IFR's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") will be held at the offices of DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Suite 1000, Livingston Place West, 250 2nd Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, on October 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time). IFR and Kinjal will be targeting to complete the previously announced reverse takeover of IFR by Kinjal (the "RTO Transaction") as soon as practicably reasonable following the Meeting.

Management Commentary

Warren Levy, Kinjal's CEO, commented, "The filing of the Information Circular and confirmation of the Meeting mark an important milestone, enabling Kinjal to advance its operational preparations for the acquisitions. Together, the completion of the equity financing and the execution of the credit agreement and definitive agreements for the three asset packages ultimately leads to completing the listing of its shares on the TSXV in the near-term, positioning Kinjal to be well capitalized as it prepares to assume operatorship and commence operations."

Tony Kinnon, IFR CEO, commented, "The filing of the Information Circular and confirmation of the Meeting date mark an important milestone for IFR's shareholders as the business undergoes a major transformation through the RTO with Kinjal from minority ownership in a non-operated License Contract to immediately becoming a significant gas producer in Mexico with an extensive land position for growth and the team and capital to execute."

About Kinjal

Kinjal is a private oil and gas company incorporated under the laws of Ontario and focused on Mexican upstream oil and gas opportunities. Kinjal intends to pursue the previously announced acquisitions and farm-in transactions involving Misión, Tecolutla/Tonalli and the CS.06 and A10.CS blocks.

About International Frontier Resources Corporation

International Frontier Resources Corporation is a Canadian publicly traded oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of energy assets. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I. de C.V., IFR has been advancing petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico.

IFR's shares are listed on the Exchange under the symbol IFR.

Completion of the RTO Transaction and the related acquisitions remains subject to a number of conditions, including the Exchange's acceptance and, if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, a transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval has been obtained. There can be no assurance that the RTO Transaction or the related acquisitions will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular or in subsequent public filings made in connection with the RTO Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the RTO Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of IFR should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way opined upon the merits of the proposed RTO Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning: completion of the RTO Transaction and the related acquisitions; satisfaction or waiver of the applicable closing conditions.

IFR cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. This forward-looking information reflects IFR's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to IFR and on assumptions IFR believes are reasonable, including assumptions concerning the ability of the applicable parties to satisfy or waive closing conditions; receipt and continued effectiveness of required approvals and consents; completion of the RTO Transaction and related acquisitions; the accuracy of historical financial, operational and production information supplied by SMB; the performance of counterparties and joint-interest participants; the availability of capital, personnel, services, equipment and infrastructure; commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; and the regulatory, fiscal, political and operating environment in Mexico.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to: failure to complete the RTO Transaction or related acquisitions on the contemplated terms or at all; actions of counterparties, operators and industry partners; competition; capital-market conditions; the availability and cost of financing, qualified personnel, equipment and services; and the other risks inherent in the oil and natural-gas industry.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in IFR's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and represents IFR's expectations as of the date of this news release. IFR expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

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