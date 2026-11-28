Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV: IFR) (OTCQB: IFRTF) ("IFR" or the "Company") reported today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Selected financial and operational information is set out below and should be read in conjunction with IFR's September 30, 2026 interim financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The financial statements and MD&A are available for review on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.internationalfrontier.com. All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $596,060 ($0.02 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $313,945 ($0.01 per share) for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $176,050 ($0.00 per share), compared to a net loss of $788,790 ($0.02 per share) in the prior year. Cash used in operating activities was $266,020 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's business plans, strategy, objectives, future financing requirements, ability to continue as a going concern, and future operations in Mexico.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, operating costs, general business conditions, regulatory requirements, and the Company's ability to maintain its interests in Mexico. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to the Company's ability to raise capital, oil and gas operations, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, regulatory matters, and general economic and market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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