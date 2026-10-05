New Business Data Lab Trade Explorer uses global trade data and competitiveness indicators to help businesses identify new markets and opportunities for growth.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - As tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty and shifting supply chains reshape global trade, Canadian businesses are under growing pressure to look beyond the traditional markets and customers they have long relied on.

To help them identify where the strongest opportunities exist, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Business Data Lab (BDL) today launched Trade Explorer, a new interactive tool that identifies international markets with the strongest potential for Canadian products.

"Canada has worked hard to open doors for our businesses around the world, but access alone doesn't create trade. We need more Canadian companies walking through those doors," said Candace Laing, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. "Businesses need to know where demand exists, where Canadian products can compete and which opportunities are worth pursuing. Giving them better information and the confidence to act on it will help more Canadian businesses find new customers, enter new markets and contribute to a more resilient Canadian economy."

The scale of that opportunity is significant. Trade Explorer identifies about $4 trillion in potential export opportunities for Canadian products across 182 markets, with Europe offering the largest opportunity.

By combining Canadian export strengths with global demand indicators, the tool turns complex trade data into practical intelligence and helps businesses and the organizations that support them:

Identify new market opportunities where demand for products that Canadian companies produce is greatest.

See where Canada and our products have a competitive advantage and may have untapped export potential.

Compare opportunities across 182 international markets.

Make more informed export decisions about where to focus market research and development efforts.

Support trade and business planning with evidence-based insights that can inform export programs, business outreach and diversification strategies.

"Canada doesn't just need more trade, we need more traders," said Patrick Gill, Vice President, Business Data Lab. "Trade Explorer makes a big world of export opportunities a little more compact and tangible for Canadian businesses, whether they're considering exporting for the first time or looking to new markets for growth."

Trade Explorer is designed for businesses, chambers of commerce, governments, trade practitioners and business-serving organizations, providing practical insight to help turn Canada's global market access into greater opportunities for Canadian businesses and stronger economic growth.

To see the full tool visit: https://businessdatalab.ca/trade-explorer/

Trade Explorer is part of the Canadian Chamber's broader work to help Canadian businesses turn global market access into real commercial opportunities. From facilitating the movement of goods through ATA Carnet to leading international trade missions that put Canadian companies in the room with potential customers, partners and decision-makers, the Canadian Chamber works across its global network to help businesses build the connections and market presence they need to compete and grow internationally.

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About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce - The Future of Business Success

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is Canada's largest and most activated business network - representing over 400 chambers of commerce and boards of trade and more than 200,000 business of all sizes, from all sectors of the economy and from every part of the country - working to create the conditions for our collective success. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the undisputed champion and catalyst for the future of business success. From working with government on economy-friendly policy to providing services that inform commerce and enable trade, we give each of our members more of what they need to succeed: insight into markets, competitors and trends, influence over the decisions and policies that drive business success, and impact on business and economic performance.

About the Business Data Lab (BDL)

Turning the overwhelming amount of economic data out there into actionable insights is a challenge for many organizations. That's why the Business Data Lab (BDL), launched in February 2022 by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, provides free tools and real-time insights that help organizations understand Canada's economy as it is now and as it could be in the future. With support from Statistics Canada and funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, BDL strives to ensure that rapid economic change and shifting business dynamics don't leave Canada's decision-makers behind. BDL is democratizing data on Canadian business conditions. By providing future-focused, real-time, and local insights, we help organizations better understand and navigate the Canadian economy.

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