EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Announces Opening of The Corner Bar in Cincinnati



05.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New LGBTQ+ Venue Marks the Beginning of the Company's Organic Expansion Strategy for Its Bars and Nightlife Division ORLANDO, FL - October 5, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced plans to open The Corner Bar, a new LGBTQ+ bar and entertainment venue located at 927 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, the former location of The Birdcage. Expected to open in October 2026, The Corner Bar will offer a welcoming and inclusive destination for Cincinnati's LGBTQ+ community and allies, featuring drag shows, special events, entertainment, nightlife programming, and community-focused experiences. The opening represents an important step in Pride Holdings Group's strategy to grow its portfolio of LGBTQ+ hospitality and entertainment venues through both acquisitions and organic development. The Corner Bar is expected to serve as a model for future company- developed concepts in additional markets. "The Corner Bar represents the first of many organic openings by Pride Holdings Group," said Tim Majors, CEO of Pride Holdings Group. "Our Chief Operating Officer, Joshua Cooper, has done a wonderful job getting this location ready for opening and demonstrating our commitment to creating thriving and inclusive LGBTQ+ spaces. After this opening, please watch this space for many more openings in a neighborhood close to you!" Pride Holdings Group believes physical LGBTQ+ venues continue to play an important role in bringing communities together and providing spaces for entertainment, connection, celebration, and visibility. The company intends to leverage its operating experience and growing portfolio to develop and expand venues that reflect the needs and character of their local communities. Additional information regarding The Corner Bar's official opening date, entertainment schedule, drag performances, special events, and opening celebrations is expected to be announced ahead of the October launch. About Pride Holdings Group Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Contact:

Media Relations

press@prideholdingsgroup.com

News Source: Pride Holdings Group





05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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