From ESS News China Huaneng's 700 MW Jintan salt-cavern compressed air energy storage (CAES) project has completed full-system startup of its two generating units in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. The milestone was reached on Sept. 12, with both 350 MW units undergoing integrated startup testing under operating conditions. At 700 MW, the second phase of the Jintan project has the largest installed power capacity of any salt-cavern CAES facility currently reported worldwide. The project will now proceed with pre-grid-connection tests and system commissioning. The plant uses four underground salt ...

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