A new technical committee will define how publishers can independently confirm AI companies' reports of content use.

FuzeBox AI has been named by the SPUR Coalition, an international nonprofit of 37 news and media organizations, as one of four founding co-authors of its Evidence Profile Technical Committee, adopted Sept. 2, 2026, to draft an evidence profile for SPUR's Content Telemetry standard: a way for publishers to verify AI usage reports without depending on the reporting company's cooperation.

Under SPUR's current standard, AI companies self-report their content use. A company that skips reporting leaves no record, and publishers can't check what they do receive.

On July 10, 2026, FuzeBox proposed its Verified Provenance Telemetry Standard (VPTS): publishers seed content with detectable markers, then verify their appearance in AI outputs via an auditable ledger, with no change to SPUR's standard. Within 48 hours, three organizations filed related proposals: ProRata on usage magnitude, Encypher CEO Erik Svilich on the verification question FuzeBox raised, and LicenseFoundry on portable proof of license coverage. That momentum led SPUR to charter the technical committee, naming all four co-authors.

"This isn't about our technology, it's whether publishers and AI can trust the same record. Verification only works industry-wide," said Les Ottolenghi, CEO, FuzeBox AI.

"A self-reported record is only as strong as its weakest incentive," said Alex Springer, Technical Lead, SPUR Coalition. "This gives publishers and AI platforms a shared, verifiable one and is an important step towards a viable, transparent, and collaborative marketplace for knowledge in the AI economy."

The proposal is open for comment as GitHub issue #18. Adopters can start implementing their optional levels, V0 through V3, now, with no standard changes required. The technical committee meets in October 2026 and will decide whether to review it whole or piece by piece, aiming to ratify it as an official profile.

"Publishers seed content with detectable markers. If those markers show up in an AI output, that's independent proof, no cooperation required," said Paul Wright, General Manager, FuzeBox AI.

About FuzeBox AI: Founded in 2025 by CEO Les Ottolenghi, FuzeBox AI helps large companies put AI to work and verify what it delivers. fuzebox.ai

About SPUR: A non-profit news-publisher coalition shaping the environment for IP owners to control AI use of their content. Founding members: BBC, Financial Times, Guardian Media Group, Mediahuis, Sky News, Telegraph Media Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260924151857/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries: FuzeBox AI: info@fuzebox.ai



Media Inquiries: SPUR Coalition: media.enquiries@spurcoalition.org