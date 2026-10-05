Beacon Therapeutics (USA), Inc.: Beacon Therapeutics Named a "Fierce 15" Company by Fierce Biotech

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announces that Fierce Biotech has named it one of 2026's Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most innovative and promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

"We are honored to be named to Fierce Biotech's 2026 Fierce 15, alongside a group of companies advancing some of the most promising science in our industry," said Lance Baldo M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Therapeutics. "This recognition comes at a meaningful time for Beacon. Our recent positive topline results from the pivotal trial of laru-zova in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa mark an important milestone for our company and for a patient community with no approved treatment options. This honor reflects the dedication of our team, partners and investors, and is a reminder of the responsibility we carry to continue advancing innovative science on behalf of patients living with rare ocular diseases."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" - championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition.

"For 24 years, the Fierce 15 has highlighted private biotechs doing some of the most interesting and ambitious work in the industry," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. "This year's class arrives at a moment when momentum is returning to biotech, with more capital flowing and new opportunities opening up for promising companies. These 15 biotechs stand out for the strength of their science and the potential of their approaches to shape the next generation of medicines."

About Beacon Therapeutics

Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon's pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Beacon Therapeutics' investors include Advent Life Sciences, Forbion, Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Oxford Science Enterprises, the Gund Vision Fund, Syncona Limited, and TCGX, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx.com and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech covers the biopharma waterfront, from drug development through the entire lifecycle - tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Biotech team produces special reports that take stock of the industry's products and finances and shed new light on industry trends.

Contact:

info@beacontx.com

Media & Investors:

beacon@icrhealthcare.com