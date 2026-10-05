New OG12S10 is a 12MP BSI GS sensor with outstanding pixel performance, delivering exceptional sensitivity and shutter efficiency for factory automation and ITS

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and display technology, today announced the new OG12S10 12-megapixel (MP) backside illuminated (BSI) global shutter (GS) CMOS image sensor for factory automation and intelligent transportation systems (ITS). It features a large 3.45-micron (µm) pixel, providing exceptional sensitivity and high quantum efficiency (QE). It supports an ultra-short exposure time of 1 microsecond (µs) for extreme accuracy control in high-speed motion scenarios.

The OG12S10 PureCelPlus-S pixel GS sensor has on-chip dual conversion gain (DCG) high dynamic range (HDR) and features a 4096 x 3072 resolution. Nyxel near-infrared (NIR) technology enables clear image capture with high pixel sensitivity and no motion artifacts. The imaging performance of the 12MP GS sensor is further enhanced by its 12-bit ADC (analog-to-digital conversion). With a maximum of 75 frames per second (fps), the sensor can easily capture fast-moving objects.

"In situations where speed, vibration and motion are constant, maintaining image clarity becomes critical. However, not all image sensors are equipped to deliver the consistency required in these conditions," said Kelly Yan, staff marketing manager, OMNIVISION. "Global shutter sensors, like the OG12S10, address this challenge by capturing each frame with synchronized exposure, eliminating motion-related distortions."

Key features of the OG12S10 GS sensor:

12MP GS sensor with 4096 x 3072 resolution

3.45µm BSI pixel in a 1.1-inch optical format

74dB dynamic range with DCG HDR

20Ke- (20,000 electrons) full well capacity and 2.8e- (2.8 electrons) read noise (RN) in DCG mode

Nyxel technology and high quantum efficiency, 60% 850nm and 40% 940nm, 5x QE boost compared with existing 3.45µm product

technology and high quantum efficiency, 60% 850nm and 40% 940nm, 5x QE boost compared with existing 3.45µm product 1µs ultra-short exposure time

106dB shutter efficiency

PureCel Plus-S die stacking technology

Plus-S die stacking technology Interface: 16-lane sub-LVDS to 1.1Gbps and 4-lane MIPI

The OG12S10 GS sensor comes in a ceramic land grid array (CLGA) package and will be available for sampling in November 2026; it will be in mass production in Q4 2026. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales. Or visit OMNIVISION at the VISION Show (Hall 10, Booth 10D10), taking place in Stuttgart, Germany, October 6-8, 2026.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION, Nyxel, DCG, PureCelPlus-S and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

OMNIVISION Media Contact:

Sandy Fewkes

Bodewell Group

+1 408.529.9685

sfewkes@bodewellgroup.com



OMNIVISION Company Contact:

DeAnn Liu

OMNIVISION

+1 408.916.2536

deann.liu@ovt.com