German vertical PV specialist Next2Sun has filed for self-administered insolvency proceedings for two companies within its corporate group at the Saarbrücken Local Court, in Germany, following an unsuccessful fundraising campaign. The proceedings affect Next2Sun Technology GmbH and Next2Sun Mounting Systems GmbH, but not Next2Sun AG or Next2Sun Projekt GmbH. The Dillingen-based company said all ongoing project development activities at Next2Sun Projekt GmbH will continue. It added that the project companies operating completed agrivoltaic installations are not affected by the insolvency filings. ...

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