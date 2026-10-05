Security and privacy milestones highlight Patch My PC's commitment to protecting customer data and helping organizations reduce risk from unpatched applications

Patch My PC, a leading provider of automated third-party application management and patching solutions, has once again successfully obtained its ISO 27001:2022 certification. Alongside its successful SOC 2 Type II audit and participation in the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, this certification gives customers tangible evidence of its security controls and data protection commitments.

For enterprises that rely on Patch My PC to manage applications across their endpoint environments, evaluating the practices of the provider is as important as assessing the software itself. These credentials help IT directors, security leaders and partners assess how Patch My PC manages information security, operates controls over time and handles personal data.

"Customers trust Patch My PC with an important part of their security operations. That trust extends beyond what our software does to how we operate as a company," said Jordan Benzing, Head of Security and IT at Patch My PC. "Security teams already have enough uncertainty to manage. They deserve clear evidence of how their vendors protect information and hold themselves accountable. These investments give customers a stronger basis for that trust."

Security and privacy commitments

Patch My PC's credentials address three distinct aspects of its operations:

ISO 27001:2022 certification: Validates an information security management system against an internationally recognized standard. It addresses how an organization identifies security risks, manages them through policies and controls, and continually improves its approach.

Validates an information security management system against an internationally recognized standard. It addresses how an organization identifies security risks, manages them through policies and controls, and continually improves its approach. SOC 2 Type II attestation: Provides an independent examination of the design and operating effectiveness of controls over a defined period. Patch My PC's report focuses on security, availability and confidentiality, giving customers evidence to support vendor assessments.

Provides an independent examination of the design and operating effectiveness of controls over a defined period. Patch My PC's report focuses on security, availability and confidentiality, giving customers evidence to support vendor assessments. EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework participation: Reflects Patch My PC's self-certification to privacy principles governing covered personal data transferred from the European Union to the United States. It establishes commitments for how that information is handled.

Reducing Third-Party Application Risk

As organizations face faster-moving threats and a growing number of newly disclosed vulnerabilities, reducing the time between discovery and remediation is increasingly critical. Third-party applications can create significant exposure when vulnerabilities go unpatched, but manually identifying, packaging, testing, approving, and deploying updates can stretch remediation timelines from days to months.

Patch My PC automates third-party application patching, helping organizations reduce risk while offloading repetitive work from IT and security teams. Its SaaS model enables organizations to apply consistent patching processes across distributed environments at scale. The company applies that same focus on security internally, investing in practices that protect its services and give customers greater confidence in the technology they rely on.

Customers and partners can access security documentation through Patch My PC's Trust Center, including its ISO certificate, SOC 2 report, information about security controls, and completed security questionnaires. For security documentation, visit trust.patchmypc.com. Information about Patch My PC's data protection commitments is available in its privacy policy.

About Patch My PC

Patch My PC is a leading provider of automated third-party patch management solutions that integrates natively with Microsoft WSUS, Configuration Manager and Intune. Acting as an automation layer between application updates and IT teams, Patch My PC maintains a curated catalog of more than 3,500 applications and automatically detects, downloads, packages, tests, and prepares updates for deployment. The platform also supports custom applications, helping organizations reduce manual patching workload, keep third-party software up to date, and strengthen application security across distributed endpoint environments. To learn more, visit https://patchmypc.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005347687/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Natalie Sasscer

LaunchTech Communications for Patch My PC

patchmypc@cyberriskalliance.com

(301) 751-5176