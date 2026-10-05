Everflow, PartnerGap, PlatformPay.io Host ERA Ecommerce Event in Vilnius, Lithuania

Invite-only gathering brings ecommerce and performance marketing leaders together around Expansion, Retention, and Acquisition.

VILNIUS, LT / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Lithuania has an active and thriving affiliate marketing community ( as well as many unicorn start-ups ), yet purpose-built events within the industry have remained limited. That's about to change. On October 6, the community will have a new place to connect as Everflow, PartnerGap, and PlatformPay.io come together to host ERA, a curated ecommerce and affiliate marketing event in Vilnius.

Taking place at Tech Zity, Vilnius, ERA is a one-day, invite-only gathering designed for ecommerce founders, brand leaders, publishers, investors, and senior performance marketing operators. Rather than following a traditional conference format built around passive presentations, the event will focus on building community through peer-led discussion, candid conversation, and meaningful networking between people actively building and scaling businesses. The event is designed to encourage open dialogue around what is working now, what is changing, and where the industry is heading. Topics will span affiliate and performance marketing, artificial intelligence, international scaling, and the strategies behind sustainable, compounding growth.

Expansion. Retention. Acquisition.

At the center of the event is the framework behind its name "Expansion, Retention, and Acquisition", three interconnected areas that play a critical role in the growth of an ecommerce business.

Expansion is about finding new avenues for growth: identifying partners, building relationships, entering new markets, and extending a brand's reach. PartnerGap brings this perspective through its work building, managing, and scaling affiliate and partnership programs , helping businesses turn partnerships into sustainable revenue channels.

Retention looks at what happens after a customer has been acquired. PlatformPay.io works with ecommerce merchants to increase the long-term value of their existing customers through transparent subscription programs and revenue optimization, with a focus on increasing customer lifetime value and developing recurring revenue.

Acquisition completes the framework by helping businesses understand where customers come from and which channels are actually contributing to growth. Everflow provides the tracking, attribution, partner management, and analytics infrastructure that allows brands to measure performance across affiliates and other marketing channels and make informed decisions about where to scale.

Together, the three perspectives give ERA its broader focus: not simply how to acquire more customers, but how ecommerce businesses can create sustainable growth across the entire customer and partnership lifecycle.

According to Viktorija Ratomske, Founder & CEO of PartnerGap , "Lithuania has a strong community of people working in affiliate and performance marketing, but we haven't had enough opportunities to bring those people together in a setting specifically designed for them. ERA is about creating that room, bringing together people who are actually building programs, growing brands, and solving these challenges every day so they can have open conversations and learn from one another. We're very pleased to be hosting the event alongside Everflow and PlatformPay.io, and to bring three complementary perspectives on growth together here in Lithuania."

"Acquisition will always be an essential part of ecommerce growth, but acquiring a customer is only the beginning of the relationship," said Michael Maurer, Business Development Manager (North America/EMEA) at PlatformPay.io and Retention Panel Moderator at ERA. "What a business does after that first transaction, how it continues to deliver value, builds loyalty, and increases customer lifetime value, can have an enormous impact on long-term growth. We're excited to work alongside Everflow and PartnerGap on ERA because each company approaches growth from a different but highly complementary angle. Bringing those perspectives together should create some very valuable conversations for everyone in the room."

"For Everflow, bringing the industry together is just as important as the solutions behind it," said Darriun Hayth, Director of Community & Events at Everflow . "ERA is about creating an environment where people feel welcome to participate, learn, and engage in useful conversations, without the sales pitches. We want attendees to leave with practical ideas and valuable connections, and we're very pleased to be creating that experience alongside PartnerGap and PlatformPay.io."

ERA brings together three different perspectives on ecommerce growth, but the bigger opportunity is what happens when those perspectives are shared openly across the community. Beyond a single day in Vilnius, the three hosts see the event as an opportunity to strengthen connections across the industry and support the continued evolution of ecommerce and affiliate marketing in Lithuania.

About Everflow

Everflow is an advanced partner marketing and performance tracking platform that transforms how brands scale through partnerships. By unifying affiliate management, influencer tracking, and multi-channel attribution, Everflow provides the real-time data needed to identify high-ROI traffic sources and automate global partner payments. Trusted by over 1,200 growth-focused brands, Everflow simplifies complex performance marketing into actionable growth. Visit everflow.io to learn more.

About PartnerGap

PartnerGap is an affiliate marketing agency that builds, manages and scales affiliate programs for SaaS, DTC, e-commerce and wellness brands across Europe and the US. Combining strategy with hands-on execution, the agency recruits and manages partners, negotiates commercial deals and drives affiliate performance to turn partnerships into a scalable revenue channel. To learn more, visit PartnerGap.com

About PlatformPay.io

PlatformPay.io delivers subscription-based payment optimization solutions that help businesses grow securely and efficiently in global markets. With expertise in payment infrastructure, risk management, and regulatory compliance, they are dedicated to giving merchants the tools they need to expand and increase their margins confidently in today's fast-moving marketplace. To learn more, visit PlatformPay.io

Contact Information

PlatformPay.io

Public Relations

info@platformpay.io

+1 (762) 224-3241

SOURCE: PlatformPay.io

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/everflow-partnergap-platformpay.io-host-era-ecommerce-event-in-v-1232673