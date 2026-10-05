Pacifico Mexinol will incorporate technology capable of reducing direct CO2 emissions in methanol production by up to 97%, provided by Nextchem, heading the Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit of Italy's MAIRE Group.

The project supports industrial decarbonization while promoting innovation and international technological collaboration.

In the framework of today's World Habitat Day, here is an invitation to reflect on building more sustainable communities, where Mexico is moving firmly toward the energy transition and the consolidation of a more sustainable chemicals industry through cutting-edge technology designed for the Pacifico Mexinol project, which is expected to become the world's largest ultra-low carbon methanol facility. The plant will rely on NX AdWinMethanol Zero technology provided by Nextchem, the Sustainable Technology Solutions subsidiary of Italy's MAIRE Group, enabling the production of ultra-low-carbon methanol through processes that can reduce direct carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 97 percent compared with conventional methods.

Transition Industries, the parent company of Pacifico Mexinol, in collaboration with Italian Ambassador to Mexico, Alessandro Modiano, organized an event where technology specialists, international scientists, Mexican authorities, representatives of the diplomatic corps, academia, and industry analyzed how this technology can contribute to the decarbonization of strategic sectors such as the chemical industry, maritime transport and, in the future, the production of sustainable aviation fuels.

"Achieving global Net Zero targets requires the integration of innovation, research, investment and international cooperation. Italy has a long tradition of excellence in engineering, industry and technological innovation, with world-class expertise in industrial decarbonization. The Pacífico Mexinol project is a concrete example of how these capabilities can help build an industry that is both more competitive and more sustainable," said Ambassador Alessandro Modiano.

During the technical presentation, Mohamed Benyoub, Director of Low-Carbon Energy Vectors at Nextchem, explained how NX AdWinMethanol Zero integrates carbon capture and green hydrogen within the methanol production process, enabling captured CO2 to be reused as a feedstock for ultra low-carbon methanol production. He noted that the technology enables large-scale methanol production while significantly reducing direct CO2 emissions compared with conventional production routes.

He also highlighted that methanol has established itself as one of the fuels with the greatest potential for decarbonizing maritime transport, and that vessels powered by this fuel are already in operation.

Janet de Luna, Deputy Director General at the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), highlighted that Mexico is strengthening its capabilities in innovation and industrial property to link technological development with the country's strategic needs. She noted that the goal is to develop an innovation policy aimed at solving public problems and facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that strengthen national industrial competitiveness.

On sustainability matters, Karin Nunan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs at Transition Industries, noted that the Pacifico Mexinol project is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals by promoting: the use of clean energy, the utilization of treated wastewater to avoid any use of freshwater or impact the Bay of Ohuira, climate change mitigation, wetland and mangrove restoration actions, environmental monitoring programs and economic impact studies developed in collaboration with local academic institutions.

The conference brought together representatives of the Government of Mexico, including: José Luis Samaniego Leyva, Undersecretary of Sustainable Development and Circular Economy at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), Juan José González Moreno, Director of Priority Programs at the Ministry of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation (SECIHTI), and the Embassy of Italy in Mexico, as well as members of the diplomatic corps of Japan, South Korea, and the United States, researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), universities, and specialists from the energy sector, who agreed on the importance of strengthening international cooperation, technological innovation, and the development of solutions that contribute to the decarbonization of industry and sustainable economic growth.

About the Project

Pacifico Mexinol is designed as an ultra-low carbon methanol facility with engineering aimed at significantly reducing the carbon footprint associated with methanol production. With an investment exceeding $3.3 billion, the project seeks to combine competitive methanol production with a lower-carbon approach.

Once operational, the facility will produce annually approximately 350k metric tons of RFNBO (Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin) methanol and 1.8 million metric tons of ultra low-carbon methanol from natural gas with carbon capture.

The project will use existing infrastructure in the port of Topolobampo and incorporate an innovative water management solution, as it will use wastewater from the city of Los Mochis, which will become a source of income for the municipality of Ahome. This eliminates the freshwater pressure that new businesses usually generate.

The decision by Mexinol to take wastewater under the principle of treat-use-replenish the municipal system prevents the plant from competing with other uses of the resource and protects the Bay of Ohuira, since there will be no discharge of wastewater.

In addition, Mexinol will use electricity from renewable sources through Clean Energy Certificates (CELs), ensuring that its electricity consumption is sustainable and fulfilling Mexinol's mission to leverage technology and innovation to produce methanol safely and efficiently, while minimizing the environmental footprint and actively participating in the transition to a planet with low carbon emissions.

About Transition Industries

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, develops global-scale, net-zero carbon methanol and green hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For more information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, please email inquiries@transitionind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005714258/en/

Contacts:

Karin Nunan

Global Head of Corporate Affairs

knunan@transitioinind.com