2025 FedEx Cares Report: Employee Engagement

49 Countries

10,241 Volunteers

54,853 Totes delivered

78,572 Hours invested

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / 2025 FedEx Founders Fund winner

The FedEx Founder's Fund Award was established to honor Frederick W. Smith, who founded FedEx in 1973 and spent more than five decades building a global company rooted in service to others. When Mr. Smith passed away in June 2025, he left behind a legacy that lives on in the team members who carry his spirit of generosity into their own communities. Our 2025 winners embody that legacy by giving their time, talents, and hearts to the causes and people they care about.

A 42-year FedEx veteran, Karen has built a lifetime of service rooted in lessons from her grandmother and mother, who taught her that everyone has something to give - whether knowledge, talent, time, or resources. She serves as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Scouting America and is a familiar face at FedEx Cares events across Memphis including with Operation Warm, Mid-South Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Click here to meet all the 2025 FedEx Founders Fund Winners.

FedEx and the NFL team up to give back

FedEx helped to unite Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Feeding America, and the Indianapolis Colts to pack 6,800 lbs of food and 5,700 meals for families in Indiana. This effort is one of many we support as part of our FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week program where we donate $4,000 to the weekly winners, enough to provide 40,000 meals every week of the season.

20,000 new coats for kids

In 2025, FedEx team members shipped and delivered more than 20,000 brand-new Operation Warm coats to children across the U.S. and Canada. Over 10 years of working together, FedEx and Operation Warm have delivered more than 1.7 million coats, and other essential items including shoes, socks, and sports bras, helping children feel warm, confident, and ready to learn.

Across countries and cultures, FedEx shows up for our communities

Through FedEx Cares, team members across the globe step up to make a difference in their communities - whether that means packing meals, pulling planes, planting trees, or reading stories to kids. Here are a few examples of that commitment in action in 2025.

Packing 70,000 meals with Rise Against Hunger

More than 250 FedEx Cares volunteers in Toronto and Singapore came together with Rise Against Hunger to package over 70,000 meals destined for communities in Cuba and Cambodia. The event is part of a collaboration dating back to 2014, where FedEx supports the nonprofit by hosting meal-packing events and providing charitable shipping to transport food and aid to schools and disaster zones. It's a model for how logistics expertise, volunteer energy, and community connections can combine to tackle food insecurity. Read more about the event.

Restoring a community soccer field in Argentina

In Buenos Aires, FedEx volunteers partnered with Habitat for Humanity to refurbish the soccer field at Juventud Libre Club in the Los Ceibos neighborhood - a space that serves more than 400 children and adults every day. Read more about the event.

Plane pull to fight avoidable blindness in Canada

Over 1,500 FedEx team members and supporters across Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver took part in Orbis Canada's Plane Pull for Sight, literally pulling a 60-ton FedEx 757 cargo plane across the tarmac to raise more than $282,000 for eye care programs around the world. Read more about the event.

Sharing the magic of reading in Mumbai

FedEx Cares volunteers teamed up with United Way Mumbai on the "Let's Read" project, visiting under-served schools to gift storybooks and donate mini libraries. The initiative supports 900 children across three schools, sparking imagination and a lifelong love of reading. Read more about the event.

Eagles for good at the FedEx Open de France

At the 2025 FedEx Open de France, FedEx and the Arbor Day Foundation planted 500 trees on farmland near the tournament site in Versailles, plus 25 additional trees for every eagle scored during the tournament. Since 2014, FedEx and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted over one million trees worldwide. Read more about the event.

A second chance, built by many hands

FedEx volunteers joined Habitat for Humanity Hungary's Second Chance program to help renovate a vacant municipal apartment in Budapest - one of many uninhabitable units being transformed into safe, affordable homes for families rebuilding after housing insecurity. Working together, the team tackled a full slate of renovation tasks in a single day: preparing the subfloor, smoothing and priming walls, and painting. Their work will help ensure a family will have a secure, dignified place to call home.

Purple totes grant contest

2025 was a record-breaking year for the Purple Totes Contest, with over 4,700 team members filling 3,500 totes with essential items for 74 nonprofits.

Community involvement

FedEx and Feed the Children won the 2025 US Chamber Foundation's Best Community Improvement Program for our work in launching the Food & Essentials Hub Program to curb childhood insecurity in our headquarters city of Memphis and other U.S. cities

Click here to meet the 2025 Purple Totes Contest winners

Click here to learn more about FedEx & the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more about employee engagement in the 2025 FedEx Cares Report

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/2025-fedex-cares-report-employee-engagement-1232739