Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission, in coordination with other U.S. and global financial regulators, today issued a joint investor bulletin as part of World Investor Week (WIW). The bulletin encourages investors to be resilient in changing economic conditions and to be vigilant in the face of rising relationship investment and impersonation scams.

World Investor Week is a global effort by the International Organization of Securities Commissions to bring together regulators across six continents to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and investor protection. This year marks WIW's tenth anniversary. The SEC, coordinating U.S. efforts, worked with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Securities Investor Protection Corporation, National Futures Association, and North American Securities Administrators Association to issue the joint Investor Bulletin.

"Investor protection is a core tenet of the SEC's mission, and World Investor Week provides another important opportunity for U.S. financial regulators and international counterparts to raise awareness together and encourage investor resilience across the globe," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "This week, as always, I urge investors to take advantage of the resources on the SEC's Investor.gov website and to remain vigilant against potential scams."

"Investors can use the principles of resiliency that the SEC and our partners highlight this week to help protect themselves against fraud and weather market volatility," said John Moses, Director of the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Assistance. "We encourage investors to visit Investor.gov, which provides free, accurate, unbiased information and financial planning tools to help individuals invest wisely and better protect themselves against investment fraud."

The SEC's WIW page highlights resources on investor education and protection.