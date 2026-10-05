Delvitech SA: Delvitech showcases AI-native inspection technology and long-term industrial growth strategy at EFX 2026

At the inaugural EFX, Delvitech will showcase the customer benefits of its AI-native AOI and SPI technology, take part in a live European-supplier SMT production line and outline the expansion of its industrial footprint in Stabio and Bangalore

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delvitech, a Swiss company specializing in AI-native Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) solutions, will participate in the first edition of EFX - Expo for Electronics Manufacturing, taking place in Stuttgart from 6 to 8 October. The new event brings together the electronics manufacturing value chain in an interactive format focused on technology, knowledge sharing and networking. Delvitech will present its vision of inspection as a concrete lever to improve quality, efficiency and competitiveness.

Delvitech's AI-native inspection architecture integrates proprietary neural networks, patented true-3D optics, FPGA processing and Neith, its web-based AI software platform for inspection programming, machine control and data management. Operating during the live inspection cycle, the system recognizes and classifies board features in real time, helping manufacturers improve accuracy, reduce false calls and lower the overall cost of quality.

The configurable Horus platform supports 3D SPI, pre-reflow AOI, post-reflow AOI and additional PCB inspection applications within the same hardware and software environment, simplifying programming, training, service and spare-parts management. Training Manager also enables customers to retain and reuse inspection know-how across products, machines, lines and sites, reducing operator dependency and supporting faster production ramp-up.

At EFX, Delvitech's Horus 3D AOI will be integrated into a live, end-to-end SMT production line presented with Essemtec, Paggen and Inventec Performance Chemicals, together with Delvitech's German distributor Kübler Hightech. Built entirely around solutions from European suppliers, the line will demonstrate a connected production process spanning material preparation, jetting, placement, inspection and reflow.

Delvitech serves quality-critical sectors including automotive and electric vehicles, aerospace, medical electronics, industrial and power electronics, and EMS. Automotive remains a strategic priority. As European manufacturers face increasing cost and performance pressures, Delvitech continues to invest in technologies that improve operational efficiency and reduce the total cost of inspection.

Delvitech is also expanding its manufacturing footprint through new facilities in Stabio, Switzerland, and Bangalore, India. Stabio will focus on next-generation optical heads, keeping a core technology in-house to ensure consistent global quality, with an initial investment of approximately CHF 650,000-700,000. The Bangalore plant, expected to become operational in Q1 2027, will expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen proximity to international customers, with an initial investment of USD 10 million expected to reach USD 25-30 million over time.

"We are pleased to take part in the first edition of EFX, which offers a valuable new forum for the European electronics manufacturing community," said Roberto Gatti, Founder and CEO of Delvitech. "By combining a live production experience with our AI-native inspection technology and long-term investments in industrial capacity, we want to show how inspection can create measurable value and become a driver of competitiveness."

For more information, visit https://delvi.tech

For more information about EFX 2026, visit EFX

Federico Robbiati

federico.robbiati@heritage-house.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37de5db1-8bde-4cbe-86f5-ac44d87b7e5a