Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - The Deady Group, an independent technology and growth advisory firm based in Boston, Massachusetts, today announced an expanded focus that brings technology advisory and business growth advisory under one roof, along with a rebuilt website at thedeadygroup.com. The firm works with growing and regulated organizations, primarily companies between $5 million and $30 million or more in annual revenue.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

The Deady Group has launched a rebuilt thedeadygroup.com, custom-coded in-house, reflecting its broader role as a technology and growth advisory firm.

The firm now advises on business growth and digital presence alongside technology decisions, with a focus on companies between $5 million and $30 million or more in annual revenue.

Its Digital Presence & Technology Review, normally a $5,000 engagement, is available at no charge for a limited time as a launch promotion.

Click image above to view full announcement.

The Deady Group is a Boston-based independent technology and growth advisory firm. It helps growing and regulated organizations, primarily those between $5 million and $30 million or more in revenue, find the real problem behind technology, spend, and growth challenges, then leads the providers and specialists needed to solve it. Its work spans cloud and infrastructure, cybersecurity and resilience, communications and connectivity, AI and automation, spend and vendor management, and growth and digital presence. Founded in 2025 by William Deady, the firm operates under a published Client-First Transparency Standard. Learn more at thedeadygroup.com.

Source: The Deady Group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317396