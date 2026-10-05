Vertiv Holdings Co: Vertiv Appoints Michael Resha to Lead Global Manufacturing and Operational Excellence

Resha to help drive the next phase of Vertiv's operational excellence journey as AI and high-density computing fuel global demand for critical digital infrastructure

He succeeds Anders Karlborg, who assumes a new role as Special Operations Projects Leader and will support an orderly transition

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced that Michael Resha has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, Logistics and Operational Excellence, effective today. Resha succeeds Anders Karlborg, who is assuming a new role as Special Operations Projects Leader as he supports an orderly leadership transition.

Resha reports to Vertiv CEO Giordano Albertazzi and joins the executive leadership team. He leads Vertiv's global manufacturing, logistics and operational excellence organization, where he is responsible for scaling global manufacturing operations, expanding capacity, optimizing capital deployment and aligning operational execution with Vertiv's long-term growth strategy. Resha will also continue to advance the deployment and adoption of the Vertiv Operating System (VOS).

"Our ability to translate unprecedented demand into exceptional customer outcomes depends on continuously evolving our global operations as we scale," said Albertazzi. "Michael brings deep experience leading large, multinational manufacturing networks and aligning operations, engineering and supply chain capabilities to support growth. As demand for critical digital infrastructure continues to accelerate around the world, he will play an important role in advancing our operational excellence journey, further embedding the Vertiv Operating System and helping ensure the company is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead."

Resha joins Vertiv from Stellantis, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Injection and Stamping, overseeing operations across North America, Enlarged Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Previously, he led Stellantis' North American manufacturing operations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Earlier in his career, Resha held manufacturing leadership roles at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Gestamp Automoción, Volkswagen, Kia Motors and Mercedes-Benz. His experience spans global operations, capital deployment, operational improvement and leadership development.

"Vertiv's global manufacturing organization is critical to meeting growing customer demand for the infrastructure that powers and enables today's digital world," Resha said. "I look forward to working with teams around the world to continue advancing our operational excellence journey, investing in our people and scaling our global capabilities to support Vertiv's continued growth as we deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers."

Karlborg leaves his current role as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, Logistics and Operational Excellence. He will support the leadership transition in his new capacity as Special Operations Projects Leader, reporting to Albertazzi.

"Anders has played an essential role in strengthening Vertiv's global operations during a period of rapid growth and complexity," said Albertazzi. "His deep understanding of our manufacturing footprint and ability to deliver under pressure have strengthened execution, quality and continuous improvement across the organization. I have valued his judgment, dedication and partnership throughout our eight years working together. He has made a lasting impact on Vertiv."

Resha holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama. He has also completed executive management programs at EGADE Business School and Fudan University.

For more information about Vertiv's portfolio of power and thermal management products, infrastructure solutions, IT systems and services for critical digital applications, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Category: Financial News

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Those risk factors and risks could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Lynne Maxeiner

Vice President, Global Treasury & Investor Relations

Vertiv

E: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ruder Finn for Vertiv

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co