TELUS Communications Inc.: TELUS and AST SpaceMobile successfully complete first satellite-to-smartphone integration test on the TELUS network

Successful integration brings TELUS and AST SpaceMobile closer to connecting smartphones in remote areas of Canada where traditional cell service isn't available

VANCOUVER, BC and MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TELUS and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile") have successfully completed their first integration test between TELUS' wireless network and AST SpaceMobile's space-based network, marking a significant milestone in the ability to access broadband data services, make voice calls, and send text messages directly between smartphones and satellites. By combining AST SpaceMobile's innovative satellite constellation, featuring the largest communication arrays ever deployed in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), with TELUS' award-winning wireless network, Canadians will have access to a new layer of cellular broadband coverage, extending service to more places, enhancing access to critical emergency services, and bringing Canadians greater peace of mind.

"Connecting smartphones directly to satellites is opening up new possibilities for how Canadians stay connected," said Nazim Benhadid, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, TELUS. "This successful milestone with AST SpaceMobile is a major step forward in extending cellular coverage to places where service isn't available today, reinforcing our commitment to bringing reliable service to more Canadians, no matter where they are."

How satellite technology can connect smartphones

Expected to be available to TELUS customers within the next year, this groundbreaking space-based technology will allow customers to use eligible smartphones beyond the reach of traditional cell towers, helping close existing coverage gaps across Canada and creating a future where connectivity is available virtually anywhere, by:

Keeping Canadians connected in more places - whether they're travelling along busy highways, hiking, camping, exploring Canada's national parks and wilderness areas, or venturing into remote parts of the country.



- whether they're travelling along busy highways, hiking, camping, exploring Canada's national parks and wilderness areas, or venturing into remote parts of the country. Expanding access to emergency services - providing another way for Canadians to reach 9-1-1, offering greater peace of mind when they need it most.



- providing another way for Canadians to reach 9-1-1, offering greater peace of mind when they need it most. Supporting workers in remote and northern communities - giving Canadians in natural resources, energy, construction and forestry a reliable way to communicate with their teams and families while working in remote areas.



- giving Canadians in natural resources, energy, construction and forestry a reliable way to communicate with their teams and families while working in remote areas. Bringing satellite connectivity directly to smartphones - allowing customers to stay connected using space-based cellular broadband on the smartphone they already own, with no special equipment required.

"This milestone demonstrates how mobile network operators can seamlessly extend their existing networks with space-based cellular broadband using everyday smartphones and reflects the strength and maturity of our technology," said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer at AST SpaceMobile. "Together with TELUS, we are building a new layer of connectivity that enhances network reach and resilience, helping ensure Canadians stay connected in more places across the country."

Expanding the reach of TELUS' wireless network

This partnership builds on TELUS' ongoing investments in Canada's most awarded wireless network, including faster 5G+ and LTE speeds, stronger signals and expanded coverage in communities across the country. The integration of satellite technology will complement TELUS' existing network infrastructure and further extend the reach of wireless service across Canada.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a leading Canadian communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. The TELUS PureFibre and 5G networks connect Canadians at home, at work and in the communities where they live.

TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 159 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients.

Since 2000, TELUS and our team members have contributed more than $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs to communities across Canada and around the world.

For more information, visit telus.com.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to enable 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to every device, everywhere, for today's nearly 6 billion mobile subscribers globally. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

For more information, please contact:

TELUS

Martin Nguyen

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

AST SpaceMobile

Investor Contact:

Scott Wisniewski

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Allison Eva Murphy Ryan

917-547-7289

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.