Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Secures More Than $100 Million in Contracts for Space and Cyber Mission Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security, and global markets, today announced multiple contract awards totaling over $100 million to develop prototype mission applications and cyber capabilities providing space intelligence data in support of joint operations across the space and cyberspace domains.

Work under the contracts will provide warfighters with capabilities to collect and process complex radio frequency (RF) signals, develop intelligence on the operational environment and support the joint targeting cycle - the process used to identify, prioritize and target assets. The prototype systems will support electronic warfare and offensive cyber operations, including capabilities for access and battle damage assessment.

The work leverages the KnownSpace Network, Kratos' global RF collection infrastructure consisting of more than 190 strategically placed sensors around the world, along with RF data and capabilities provided by KnownSpace Recon+, Kratos' field-portable space domain awareness (SDA) terminals. In addition, the contracts will leverage Kratos' software products, analytics and expertise in RF, signal processing, cybersecurity and software development, establishing a proven technology base that can be adapted and integrated to meet emerging space and cyber mission requirements.

"Kratos brings decades of space experience together with proven commercial technology and agile engineering to solve some of today's most complex mission challenges," said Greg Caicedo, Senior Vice President at Kratos. "Our systems, software and hardware support missions across SDA, command & control, satellite operations and cybersecurity. By building on proven technology and rapidly adapting it to emerging mission needs, we can deliver new capabilities faster and keep pace as the space environment changes."

The Kratos KnownSpace family of SDA products and services which support these awards provide deep insights for global, sovereign, and tactical operations. Built on more than 30 years of satellite monitoring and RF expertise, the KnownSpace family combines global RF sensing, software, managed operations and deployable systems to detect, characterize and understand satellite and terrestrial activity. Solutions include enterprise software applications, portable form factors that can be deployed anywhere and persistent global RF signal monitoring and geolocation through its KnownSpace Network of over 20 locations and 190 sensors worldwide-the largest commercially owned, commercially operated (COCO) RF sensor network.

Due to security related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low- cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Kratos Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com