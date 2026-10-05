Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc.: Zorronet Ltd. Announces Joint Framework Agreement with Tier 1 Israeli IT Integrator

NETANYA, Israel, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zorronet Ltd. ("Zorronet"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. ("Tessera" or the "Company") (NYSE American:HLSQ), today announced the signing of a 24-month framework subcontracting agreement with Team-Netcom Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Malam Team Ltd. ("Malam"), one of Israel's top five largest IT services groups. The agreement will see Malam incorporate Zorronet's AI-powered security orchestration technology as a preferred vendor for projects for customers across Israel.

Under the agreement, Team-Netcom Ltd. will serve as the prime contractor and systems integrator, managing project delivery, customer implementation and integration with existing systems. Zorronet will provide the AI intelligence layer that connects cameras, sensors and other security systems, understands activity in real time, validates relevant events and helps coordinate the response. The technology also supports object detection and classification across security, safety, vehicle, fire and smoke-related scenarios.

With approximately 5,700 technology specialists, Malam-Team Group is one of Israel's largest technology groups, with capabilities spanning systems integration, communications, cloud, cyber, municipal solutions, transportation and defense. Its experience delivering complex projects for government, critical infrastructure and enterprise customers nationwide, gives the collaboration a strong foundation for enabling customers to add more advanced security capabilities across a wide range of sites and applications.

The agreement enables Zorronet's technology to be deployed within larger Malam-led projects without requiring customers to replace existing security infrastructure. For organizations whose existing camera networks are still used primarily for monitoring and recording, Zorronet adds an intelligence layer that turns those systems into sources of real-time awareness. Zorronet can connect with installed cameras, VMS platforms and other security systems to provide a unified intelligence layer for real-time understanding, event validation and coordinated response. The offering also includes Zorronet's own video management capabilities and will be available primarily through a SaaS model, with an on-premises option for customers that require local processing.

Specific projects under the 24-month framework agreement will be carried out through individual work orders agreed between Malam and Zorronet. The parties also intend to pursue additional projects together and to evaluate, in good faith, opportunities to expand the scope of their collaboration over time.

The companies intend to operate a tiered support model backed by a back-to-back service level agreement. Malam will provide implementation and front-line customer support, including help desk services and subject-matter expertise, while Zorronet's engineering teams will provide development-level support, software fixes and version updates.

"We see significant value in working with a Tier 1 integrator that understands both the technology and the practical requirements of large customer deployments," said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. "That integration expertise is important because customers increasingly want to improve the systems they already have rather than replace them. Together, we can give customers a more straightforward path to adding advanced analytics and orchestration to their existing systems, helping them identify and validate relevant events, make better use of their current infrastructure, and build additional capabilities over time."

"This agreement demonstrates an important route to market for Zorronet," said Roy Timor-Rousso, CBO of Tessera. "By working with a Tier 1 systems integrator of Malam's scale, Zorronet can bring its technology into larger customer projects while leveraging Malam's existing integration, delivery and support capabilities. Becoming a preferred vendor within that framework strengthens Zorronet's ability to participate in projects across a broad range of customer environments. The model enables each company to focus on what it does best, and we look forward to building on this collaboration as projects move forward."

About Zorronet Ltd.

Zorronet Ltd., a Tessera company, develops AI-powered operational intelligence and command-and-control technology that connects cameras, sensors, drones, IoT devices and other field systems into a unified real-time operating picture. The platform enables organizations to bring together information, operational workflows and communications across multiple systems and locations, supporting both centralized control rooms and distributed teams in the field.

Zorronet combines its software platform with systems integration, communications infrastructure and operational deployment capabilities, enabling the Company to support projects from initial characterization and planning through implementation, commissioning and ongoing operations. Its technologies and capabilities are applicable across defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, transportation, municipalities, agriculture, smart cities, test and evaluation environments, remote asset protection and civilian security applications.

About Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (Formerly BiomX Inc.)

Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (NYSE American: HLSQ) is a physical security technology company providing integrated, bespoke security solutions that connect detection, intelligence and response across complex security environments. The Tessera platform integrates cameras, sensors, detection technologies, AI and other security infrastructure to identify threats, understand events and coordinate response in real time. Tessera provides the technology, hardware and implementation expertise needed to tailor security solutions to the specific requirements of each site, helping customers deploy and optimize integrated security systems across critical infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure and homeland security applications.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of Zorronet and Malam Team to successfully implement and execute the framework agreement described herein; the ability of the parties to identify, secure and successfully complete customer projects under the framework agreement; the timing, scope and value of any work orders that may be issued under the framework agreement; the ability of Zorronet's technology to meet the technical, security, integration, performance and other requirements of Malam Team and its customers; Zorronet's ability to successfully integrate its technology with customers' existing cameras, video management systems, sensors and other infrastructure; the ability of the parties to provide implementation, support and other services in accordance with the applicable service level requirements; the extent to which Zorronet's preferred vendor status results in additional customer deployments, work orders, revenue or other commercial opportunities; the adoption of Zorronet's technologies by Malam Team customers across municipal and public safety, transportation, government, critical infrastructure and other markets; Zorronet's ability to expand its relationships with systems integrators and translate such relationships into broader commercial opportunities in Israel and internationally; the Company's ability to execute its business plan for Zorronet and expand adoption of Zorronet's technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to execute its business and strategic initiatives; the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company's common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company's going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 19, 2026 as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Yair Ohayon