Company's common stock is quoted on the Pink Limited Market under the symbol "HLSQ"

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. ("Tessera" or the "Company") (OTC: HLSQ) today announced that on November 10, 2026 it received written notice from NYSE Regulation that the staff had determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company's common stock from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American"), and that trading in the common stock on NYSE American was suspended immediately. NYSE Regulation determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low selling price of the common stock.

Under NYSE American's procedures, the Company had a right to a review of the staff's determination by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of NYSE American by submitting a written request on or before November 17, 2026. The Company did not request review. NYSE American has stated that it will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to delist the common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures.

The Company's common stock is quoted on the Pink Limited Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol "HLSQ". The Company intends to apply for quotation of its common stock on the OTCQB Venture Market. There can be no assurance that the application will be approved or that an active trading market for the common stock will develop or be maintained.

The Company is consulting with outside counsel regarding an application to list its common stock on a national securities exchange if and when the Company meets the applicable initial listing standards. The Company does not currently meet the minimum share price requirements for initial listing on a national securities exchange. There can be no assurance that the Company will meet the applicable listing standards, that it will submit an application or that any application will be approved.

The suspension and delisting do not change the Company's obligation to file periodic and current reports with the SEC, and the Company intends to continue to file those reports.

Further details are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

About Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (Formerly BiomX Inc.)

Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (OTC: HLSQ) is a physical security technology company providing integrated, bespoke security solutions that connect detection, intelligence and response across complex security environments. The Tessera platform integrates cameras, sensors, detection technologies, AI and other security infrastructure to identify threats, understand events and coordinate response in real time. Tessera provides the technology, hardware and implementation expertise needed to tailor security solutions to the specific requirements of each site, helping customers deploy and optimize integrated security systems across critical infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure and homeland security applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the delisting of the Company's common stock from NYSE American; the quotation of the Company's common stock on an over-the-counter market; the Company's intention to apply for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market; and a possible future application to list the Company's common stock on a national securities exchange.

These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the availability of market makers and quotations for the Company's common stock; the liquidity and market price of the Company's common stock; the risk that the Company's application for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market may not be approved; the risk that the Company may not meet the initial listing standards of a national securities exchange; the Company's ability to raise additional capital and execute its business and strategic initiatives; the Company's going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 19, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Yair Ohayon

[email protected]

SOURCE Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc