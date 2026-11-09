Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc: Tessera Subsidiary Zorronet Expands D4P Group Collaboration into AI-Powered Critical Infrastructure and Homeland Security Markets Across the EU

Expanded collaboration addresses growing security challenges posed by UAV threats, critical infrastructure protection and public safety across the Union

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (NYSE American: HLSQ) ("Tessera" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zorronet Ltd. ("Zorronet"), has expanded its strategic collaboration with D4P group s.r.o. (D4P), a subsidiary of Samura s.r.o. ("Samura"), a Czech company specializing in the distribution, implementation and commercialization of advanced technologies across Central and Eastern Europe. The expanded collaboration extends the companies' work from agriculture and transportation into homeland security and critical infrastructure protection across the European Union, with a focus on countering threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The initiative comes as European governments increase their focus on protecting essential infrastructure against emerging physical, cyber and hybrid threats. In July 2026, the European Commission issued new guidance on critical infrastructure resilience, emphasizing prevention, physical protection and coordinated response. The EU's Critical Entities Resilience Directive similarly establishes a framework for strengthening resilience across essential sectors, including energy and transportation.

UAV-related security is becoming an increasingly important consideration for European governments and infrastructure operators. Military installations, airports, energy facilities and other sensitive locations face growing challenges from unauthorized drone activity. Addressing these threats requires integrated detection technologies, real-time situational awareness and coordinated response capabilities.

Meanwhile, transportation and railway safety are another important area of potential application. According to European Union railway safety authorities, there were approximately 1,500 significant railway accidents in 2024, with 750 people killed and 548 seriously injured. Meanwhile, EU-wide railway-accident cost estimates are, according to most recent figures, about €3.5 billion.

These developments reflect broader industry shifts from fragmented, reactive security systems toward integrated, intelligence-driven operations.

The expansion builds on the companies' initial collaboration, announced in July 2026, which focused on AI vision based agricultural pest management and protecting transportation infrastructure from wildlife and trespassers. D4P has since received preliminary interest in AI-powered security solutions from Czech airports, the national power utility and operators of strategic plants seeking AI-driven detection and response for large, distributed sites. Under the expanded collaboration, Zorronet will provide its AI-powered operational intelligence solution, which uses AI, machine learning, and vision language models to fuse data from cameras, radars and other sensors, reduce false alarms, and automates responses. The solution is designed to help operators turn information from existing security infrastructure into actionable intelligence without requiring wholesale system replacement. D4P will lead business development, sales and customer engagement across the territory and provide local implementation and support.

Building on Zorronet's experience with Israel Railways, the companies are exploring opportunities to improve railway safety through AI-powered hazard detection and real-time alerts. Potential applications also include station security, early threat detection and coordinated incident response. The Czech and Slovak railway networks alone are approximately six times larger than the Israel Railways network, proving Zorronet's ability to successfully scale its solution.

D4P has also identified potential opportunities with police and fire departments in the region, where Zorronet's platform could give command centers a single real-time operating picture, detect fires, intrusions and other events early, and help dispatch the right units faster.

"Europe is placing greater emphasis on critical infrastructure resilience, and the security industry is moving toward systems that do more than detect incidents after they happen," said Michael Oster, CEO of Tessera. "This expanded collaboration with D4P aligns Zorronet's AI-driven physical security capabilities with those priorities, while D4P's local market expertise and relationships to introduce our technology to organizations across the EU. We see an opportunity to help operators move toward more intelligent, connected and proactive security."

"Critical infrastructure faces an increasingly complex threat landscape, with UAVs introducing new risks that traditional security systems were not designed to address," said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. "Whether protecting a military base, railway network or power plant, operators need to detect potential aerial threats early, distinguish genuine risks from false alarms and coordinate an effective response. Our deployment with Israel Railways has demonstrated the value of integrated, AI-powered security, and we look forward to expanding these capabilities into the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other EU markets."

"Security needs are changing rapidly, particularly with the growing attention being given to drones and the protection of strategic infrastructure," said Yaron Keren, CEO of D4P group s.r.o. "In our discussions in the Czech market, we see a clear need for solutions that do not require replacing existing security systems but instead connect them and make them more effective. This is where we believe Zorronet offers real value: advanced technology that can be integrated into existing infrastructure, with practical applications and reasonable implementation costs. We see significant potential across defense, critical infrastructure, public safety and transportation."

About D4P group s.r.o.

D4P Group is a Czech-based company specializing in the commercialization, distribution and implementation of innovative technologies across Central and Eastern Europe. The company serves professional customers in varied sectors including security, agriculture, environmental monitoring, pest management, property protection and smart infrastructure.

Through its extensive regional network, technical expertise and market knowledge, D4P Group helps international technology companies successfully introduce and expand their solutions in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other Central and Eastern European markets.

About Zorronet Ltd.

Zorronet Ltd., a Tessera company, develops AI-powered operational intelligence and command-and-control technology that connects cameras, sensors, drones, IoT devices and other field systems into a unified real-time operating picture. The platform enables organizations to bring together information, operational workflows and communications across multiple systems and locations, supporting both centralized control rooms and distributed teams in the field.

Zorronet combines its software platform with systems integration, communications infrastructure and operational deployment capabilities, enabling Zorronet to support projects from initial characterization and planning through implementation, commissioning and ongoing operations. Its technologies and capabilities are applicable across defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, transportation, municipalities, agriculture, smart cities, test and evaluation environments, remote asset protection and civilian security applications. For more information please visit https://zorronet.ai/.

About Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (Formerly BiomX Inc.)

Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc. (NYSE American: HLSQ) is a physical security technology company providing integrated, bespoke security solutions that connect detection, intelligence and response across complex security environments. The Tessera platform integrates cameras, sensors, detection technologies, AI and other security infrastructure to identify threats, understand events and coordinate response in real time. Tessera provides the technology, hardware and implementation expertise needed to tailor security solutions to the specific requirements of each site, helping customers deploy and optimize integrated security systems across critical infrastructure, energy, digital infrastructure and homeland security applications. For more information please visit https://tesserainc.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, whether the expanded collaboration with D4P will result in orders, deployments or revenue, and the timing and amount of any such revenue; the risk that Zorronet's solutions will not be accepted by rail operators, airports, energy utilities, police and fire departments or other customers in the Czech Republic, Slovakia or elsewhere in Europe; the ability of Zorronet's technology to perform as intended and meet customers' technical, security, regulatory, integration and other requirements; D4P's ability to market, sell and support the solutions in its territories; competitive technologies and changes in customer requirements; the Company's ability to execute its business plan for Zorronet and expand adoption of its technologies on a global scale; the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to execute its business and strategic initiatives; the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the risk that the Company may not make progress consistent with its plan; the possibility that the Company's common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; the Company's going concern qualification; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 19, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@thlsq.ai

SOURCE Tessera Defense and Homeland Security Inc