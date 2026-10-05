Navitas Semiconductor Corporation: Navitas and Microchip Collaborate to Deliver 800V Reference Design for Next-Generation AI Data Centers

TORRANCE, Calif. and CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) and Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) - As AI data centers scale to support high-power GPU clusters, the industry is shifting toward 800V DC rack power architectures to improve distribution efficiency, increase power density and support next-generation server designs. To help accelerate this transition, Navitas and Microchip have collaborated on an 800V DC-to-6V DC reference design for AI data center rack power applications.

The platform combines Microchip's digital power control and security technologies with Navitas' GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) power devices to give developers a practical path to implement high-efficiency power conversion aligned with the Open Compute Project (OCP) 800V DC standard. Complete with reference hardware, software and design documentation, the solution helps reduce design risk, shorten development cycles and accelerate deployment of next-generation AI infrastructure.

"AI infrastructure optimization is driving one of the most significant power architecture transitions the data center industry has experienced in decades," said Joe Thomsen, corporate vice president of Microchip's digital signal controller business unit. "As the ecosystem moves toward higher-voltage rack power systems, developers need proven building blocks that help reduce design risk and accelerate innovation. Our collaboration with Navitas brings together complementary technologies to help customers navigate this transition and bring next-generation power solutions to market more quickly."

At the core of the reference platform are Microchip's dsPIC33AK Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs), TA100 CryptoAuthentication device, and Navitas' GaNFast FETs. The dsPIC33AK is designed to provide high-resolution control, high-speed analog and security with support for post-quantum cryptography. The devices offer library support for Commercial National Security Algorithm (CNSA) Suite 2.0 recommended post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms and feature hardware accelerated cryptographic functions needed in Open Compute Project (OCP) power supplies and other connected real-time control designs. Powered by a 200 MHz 32-bit core with a double-precision floating-point unit (FPU), the dsPIC33AK256MPS306 family combines 78 ps high-resolution Pulse Width Modulators (PWMs) and multiple 12-bit Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs) operating at up to 40 MSPS. The high-speed core and peripherals support fast, deterministic control loops for high frequency, high-efficiency DC/DC power conversion.

This PDB is powered by 16 × NV6034, 650 V, 17 mO GaNFast FETs in a stacked half-bridge topology on the primary side. The DFN8×8 dual-side-cooled package extends the performance advantages of GaN by reducing thermal resistance, allowing higher continuous power operation while maintaining exceptional efficiency. The PDB targets delivering up to 96% peak efficiency at full load with 1 MHz switching frequency, enabling a power density of 2,100 W/in³.

Approximately 20% thinner than a mobile phone, its ultra-low profile enables extremely close integration with the GPU board, maximizing transient performance and improving power distribution efficiency. Navitas' system-level approach ensures that advances in GaN technology translate into measurable improvements in efficiency, power density, transient performance, and total cost of ownership. Direct conversion from 800V DC to 6V DC combines both 800V DC to 50V DC and 50V DC to 6V DC conversion stages into one converter, delivering higher end-to-end efficiency.

"As AI infrastructure scales to support increasingly demanding computing platforms, Navitas' GaNFast technology is a critical enabler of higher power density, greater efficiency, and improved system performance," said Vipin Bothra, vice president of Global Solution Marketing at Navitas Semiconductor. "By combining Navitas' leadership in power semiconductors with Microchip's digital control expertise, this collaboration accelerates the delivery of advanced power solutions tailored to the evolving requirements of next-generation AI data centers."

The reference design also incorporates Microchip's TA100 CryptoAuthentication device to help address growing security requirements within modern power infrastructure. By integrating hardware-based security into the design, developers can establish a trusted foundation for system authentication and protection without the complexity of implementing security measures from scratch. The TA100 device provides support for code authentication (secure boot), Message Authentication Code (MAC) generation, trusted firmware updates, multiple key management protocols including Transport Layer Security (TLS) and other root-of-trust-based operations.

The Microchip and Navitas reference design provides a platform for developing high-voltage, high power, compact rack power systems for AI data centers. The design combines power control, security and GaN power technologies to support efficient 800V-to-6V-power conversion while helping system developers address evolving power delivery, performance and form-factor requirements. The solution will be showcased at Microchip's OCP Event, taking place October 12-15, 2026, in San Jose, California.

The design will be supported with a reference board, software and supporting documentation, giving developers access to the resources needed to evaluate and accelerate deployment of 800V DC power conversion systems for AI data center applications.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and integrated-circuit devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology. Navitas drives innovation across AI Infrastructure, combining Grid and Energy Infrastructure and AI data centers, as well as Performance Computing and Industrial Electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide-bandgap technologies, GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing and protection to deliver faster power delivery, higher system density and greater efficiency. GeneSiC high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented Trench-Assisted Planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has more than 300 patents issued or pending and is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral® certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com



Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. CryptoAuthentication is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Contact Information

Navitas Semiconductor

Vipin Bothra

info@navitassemi.com



Microchip Technology

Amber Liptai

480-792-5047

Amber.liptai@microchip.com

Navitas Investors Contact

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

Shelton Group

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of actual future performance. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions and expectations. Microchip's risks are discussed in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or if assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Statements may be identified by the use of words such as "we expect," "are expected to be," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "will," "targets," "designed to," "help accelerate" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and Microchip. Neither Microchip nor Navitas undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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Navitas and Microchip Collaborate to Deliver 800V Reference Design for Next-Generation AI Data Cente...

Solution combines digital power control, GaN technology, and hardware-based security to accelerate d...