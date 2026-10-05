Tritent International Corp. (OTCID: TICJ) Announces Strategic Acquisition of Super Fresh Foods Inc., Owner of Subscription-Based Prepared Meal Platform AllYourMeals.com

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritent International Corp. (OTCID: TICJ) ("Tritent" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned Ontario subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Super Fresh Foods Inc., owner and operator of AllYourMeals.com, a subscription-based prepared meal company supported by a proprietary digital commerce platform designed to manage recurring customer relationships, online ordering and scalable fulfillment operations.

The acquisition represents an important milestone in Tritent's strategy of acquiring established operating businesses with scalable business models, recurring revenue potential, proprietary technology and experienced leadership.

Following closing, Super Fresh Foods Inc. will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tritent International Corp., adding an operating subscription business with years of commercial experience and proprietary digital infrastructure designed to support long-term growth.

Entering One of the Fastest Growing Segments of Food Commerce

Consumer demand for prepared meals, subscription services and direct-to-consumer food delivery continues to expand as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, healthier eating and recurring purchasing.

According to Grand View Research, the global online food delivery market exceeded US$380 billion in 2024 and is expected to continue growing throughout the coming decade.

At the same time, Fortune Business Insights estimates the global meal-kit and prepared meal delivery market will continue to experience strong growth as consumers increasingly adopt subscription-based purchasing models and recurring home delivery.

Management believes these trends are driving a structural shift toward recurring digital food commerce, creating attractive opportunities for businesses capable of combining food production, technology and customer engagement within a scalable operating platform.

An Operating Business Built Around Recurring Revenue

Unlike traditional food ordering marketplaces, AllYourMeals.com has been developed as a subscription-based prepared meal business supported by proprietary digital commerce technology.

While customers may place individual orders, the Company's core business model emphasizes recurring meal subscriptions designed to create long-term customer relationships and recurring revenue.

The business combines an established prepared meal operation with a proprietary digital commerce platform supporting:

Subscription management

Recurring customer ordering

One-time purchases

Customer acquisition

Customer communications

Menu management

Production planning

Order management

Packing and fulfillment

Delivery coordination

Management believes this integrated operating model provides a scalable foundation for future expansion while allowing the Company to continuously improve operational efficiencies and customer experience.

More Than a Concept-An Established Operating Business

Management believes one of the most compelling aspects of this acquisition is that Tritent is acquiring an established operating business rather than an early-stage concept.

Super Fresh Foods has accumulated years of operational experience serving customers through its prepared meal business while continually refining its technology platform, production processes and customer engagement model.

The Company believes this operating history provides a meaningful foundation upon which to pursue future growth initiatives.

Through the acquisition Tritent acquires substantially all operating assets associated with Super Fresh Foods and AllYourMeals.com, including those conveyed under the transaction documents, such as intellectual property, proprietary software, databases, trademarks, domain names, websites, social media assets, customer-related assets and associated goodwill.

Leadership with Entrepreneurial Vision

The acquisition also brings the operating and entrepreneurial experience of Benny Doro, founder of Super Fresh Foods Inc. and All Your Meals.

Doro has led the development of the Company's subscription-based direct-to-consumer prepared meal business while overseeing the creation of its proprietary digital commerce, customer management and fulfillment platform.

Management believes his operational experience and industry knowledge will play an important role in the continued growth of the business.

Creating Long-Term Shareholder Value

Tritent believes the acquisition creates multiple opportunities for future growth, including:

Expansion of digital food commerce services;

Strategic partnerships with restaurants and food brands;

Increased consumer engagement through technology;

Development of recurring revenue opportunities;

International expansion initiatives; and

Additional acquisitions that complement the Company's growing portfolio.

The Company believes the addition of an operating digital platform further diversifies its business while creating opportunities to expand revenues through multiple complementary channels.

A Foundation for Future Growth

"This acquisition represents another important milestone in Tritent's long-term growth strategy," said Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer of Tritent International Corp.

"We're excited to welcome Benny and the All Your Meals team to Tritent. What attracted us to this opportunity wasn't simply a website-it was an established operating business with recurring customers, proprietary technology and years of operating experience. We believe businesses built around recurring revenue and scalable digital infrastructure represent compelling long-term opportunities, and this acquisition aligns well with Tritent's strategy of building a diversified portfolio of operating companies capable of creating sustainable shareholder value."

Benny Doro, Founder of Super Fresh Foods Inc., added:

"Joining Tritent gives us an opportunity to accelerate the growth of All Your Meals. We've spent years developing the operating experience behind the business and have built a subscription-based platform designed to support recurring customer relationships, ordering, production and fulfillment at scale. Tritent's resources can help us accelerate the next stage of that growth while continuing to improve the experience we provide our customers."

Looking Ahead

The Company expects to continue evaluating additional strategic acquisitions that complement its long-term vision of building a diversified portfolio of operating businesses with scalable revenue opportunities.

Management believes this acquisition represents another important step in Tritent's long-term strategy of building a diversified portfolio of scalable operating businesses.

As the Company continues to execute this strategy, management expects to pursue opportunities that complement its existing operations while evaluating additional acquisitions, strategic partnerships and organic growth initiatives designed to strengthen the Company's long-term competitive position.

About Tritent International Corp.

Tritent International Corp. (OTCID: TICJ) is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing businesses with scalable operating models, innovative technologies and long-term growth potential. Through disciplined acquisitions and strategic partnerships, the Company seeks to build a diversified portfolio of businesses designed to create sustainable long-term shareholder value.

About Super Fresh Foods Inc.

Super Fresh Foods Inc. is the owner and operator of AllYourMeals.com, a subscription-based prepared meal company supported by a proprietary digital commerce platform. The business combines recurring meal subscriptions, one-time ordering and technology designed to manage customer acquisition, subscription management, production planning, fulfillment and delivery. For additional information about Super Fresh Foods Inc., please visit:

Website: company.allyourmeals.com & allyourmeals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future business plans, growth opportunities, industry trends and expected operating performance. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including integration risks, market conditions, customer adoption, financing, competition, regulatory matters and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Tritent International Corp.

Email: info@tritentintlcorp.com