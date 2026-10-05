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WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Stuttgart
05.10.26 | 17:02
0,232 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,2170,28717:21
ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 16:26 Uhr
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Senzime Reaffirms Its Target of Reaching Positive Cash Flow Within Q4 2026

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - "We reaffirm our target of reaching positive cash flow within the fourth quarter of 2026, despite seeing challenges in fully achieving the ambitious revenue growth targets we set for the year. Preliminary Q3 figures now indicate double-digit sales growth, further improved gross margins, continued cost control and optimized working capital, all of which are important drivers toward achieving our positive cash flow target," comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The full Q3 2026 report will be released as scheduled on October 29, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-05 16:00 CEST.

Attachments

Senzime reaffirms its target of reaching positive cash flow within Q4 2026

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-reaffirms-its-target-of-reaching-positive-cash-flow-within-q4-1232771

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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