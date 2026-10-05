Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Julien Palardy, Managing Director, Head of Quantitative Investing, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM" or the "Company"), and members of his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the latest addition to the TD Q Dividend ETF suite:

TD Q International Dividend ETF (TSX: TQID)





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TQID seeks to earn income and generate moderate capital growth by using a quantitative approach to security selection to invest primarily in, or gain exposure to, dividend-paying equity securities and other income-producing instruments of developed market issuers outside of Canada and the United States. The ETF leverages the same data-driven approach used in other TD Q Dividend ETFs to select companies that have above-average dividend yields or may increase dividends over time.

TDAM is a leading asset manager in Canada with an expanding global presence. They offer an extensive history of innovative solutions designed to provide better risk-adjusted returns with a long track record in integrating public and private market capabilities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317413