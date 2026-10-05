EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

SNRY Pivots and Installs Dealmaker Derrick Whitehead as President and CEO



05.10.2026 / 16:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DOVER, DE - October 5, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Derrick Whitehead as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective 10/1/26. Mr. Whitehead succeeds Bryan A. Wilkinson as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wilkinson will shift to Chief Operating Officer and will help lead the transition. The Company plans to build out a strong Board of Directors over the next few months. Mr. Whitehead is a finance coach and the founder of "Alpha Incorporated" and "Economic Masonry" where he works with privately held companies on corporate structure, business credit, and capital-formation strategy. He reaches that audience through live "Wealth Without Risk" tours, regular webinars, and a sizable social following, including approximately 500k Instagram followers, 112,000 YouTube subscribers, 185,000 TikTok followers, 68,000 followers on Threads, and 3,000 followers on LinkedIn. His public commentary on corporate funding includes a widely circulated interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXLqQu8oDDQ . His professional profile is at https://www.linkedin.com/in/derrickpwhitehead . "SNRY has a current-reporting public platform and a capital structure built to protect shareholders," said Derrick Whitehead, President and Chief Executive Officer of SNRY. "We will not force a transaction that requires a reverse split or otherwise works against the existing holder base. That is non-negotiable. What SNRY can be is the holding company and launch pad for the right operating partners and acquisitions. With a clean structure and no toxic paper we can attract capital that does not punish the people already in the stock. I have spent years around operators, capital partners, and private companies that want a responsible path to the public markets. Those relationships are coming with me. My focus is putting the right people and the right deals in front of this platform and building the balance sheet the right way. This is a pivot with a purpose. I plan to hit the ground running." The Company also announced that it has terminated the previously disclosed Letter of Intent regarding a potential merger with a Colorado based solar technology company. After further review, the Board determined that the proposed transaction was not aligned with SNRY's shareholders. In particular, the counterparty had indicated plans for a reverse split which the Company does not view as consistent with its shareholder-first approach. "When I took over this company, it became shareholders first," said Bryan A. Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer. "That is why we walked away from a deal that came with reverse-split plans. Those plans did not align with our holders, and they never will. What caught my attention, and what makes Derrick the perfect fit for our current setup, is his ability to pursue capital that is not dilutive or toxic to shareholders. Derrick brings the relationships and the background to put that kind of capital to work. We intend for SNRY to operate as an incubator and the mothership, pursuing multiple acquisitions and partnerships designed to put real assets and activity onto the balance sheet at a rapid pace. Derrick has the connections to open those doors. As a shareholder myself, I'm excited for this opportunity for all of us." The Company expects to begin issuing further updates as it works through the process of rolling assets and acquisitions onto the SNRY platform. Those updates are expected to include changes to corporate records, state filings, and related addresses as operating partners and assets are brought in. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to watch for those announcements as things will be happening fast. About Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. is executing a comprehensive restructuring to strengthen its balance sheet and prepare for a strategic merger. The process is building a solid foundation for combining with a high-potential partner that will accelerate growth, add meaningful revenue, and unlock substantial value for shareholders. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Contact:

Bryan Wilkinson

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Ceo@nitoholdingsllc.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc





05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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