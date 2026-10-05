Fairtrade America: Fairtrade Updates Minimum Price for Bananas to Support Farmers Amid Soaring Costs

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MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Fairtrade updated its Minimum Prices for bananas in direct response to a combination of pressures negatively impacting financially strained farmers.

Emmerson Aguirre, President of Asociación de Bananeros de Colombia (Augura), Colombia, explained that pressures facing the banana sector are overarching and global, including geopolitical instability, climate change, and rising input and logistics costs.

"We are not simply talking about the margin of one producer," said Aguirre. "We are talking about the ability to pay decent wages, sustain formal employment, protect the environment, and meet the standards the market demands of us."

Jose Antonio Hidalgo, Executive President of Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE), added that the demands on the sector are growing.

"We are also investing heavily in environmental, labor, and social sustainability. These are investments we support and believe are necessary, but they are not cost-free," he said.

The new Minimum Prices were announced today, ahead of Fruit Attraction 2026. Fruit Attraction is one of the world's leading events for fruit and vegetable professionals from all over the world. Connect with Fairtrade at Fruit Attraction October 6-8, 2026 in Pavillion 12c 11 (Hall 12).

The average Fairtrade Minimum Price for bananas has increased by 5.6% at Ex Works level and by 3.9% at FOB level, with variations by origin. These increases reflect Fairtrade's staunch commitment to decent livelihoods for farmers and workers.

The new Minimum Prices for banana will be valid for contracts with farmers on January 1, 2027, and will benefit 35,516 Fairtrade banana farmers and workers around the world.

Fairtrade Pricing

The Fairtrade Minimum Price is the guaranteed minimum price that farmers must be paid for their product. If the global market price falls below it, buyers must pay the Fairtrade Minimum Price to protect farmers from profit losses. If the market price is higher than the Minimum Price, buyers must pay the higher market price. The Fairtrade Minimum Price is based on the average costs of sustainable production.

Fairtrade banana farmers and workers also receive the Fairtrade Premium, an additional $1 paid on top of the Fairtrade Minimum Price per box. Farmers can invest Premium funds in sustainable production practices or community support projects of their choice. In 2024, Fairtrade banana farmers earned more than $39.3 million in Premium, an increase of 3.4% from 2023.

Fairtrade's Minimum Prices for bananas are updated each year to protect farmers against ongoing cost pressure and help them achieve decent livelihoods.

Farmers Face Ongoing Challenges

This year's increase is a direct response to the pressures farmers are facing. Extreme weather events, including El Niño, pests and diseases, such as Fusarium Tropical Race 4, as well as rising production and sustainability costs, are affecting productivity and demand a significant investment in resilience and sustainable practices. The costs associated with preparing for, responding to, and recovering from these challenges are often shouldered by growers alone.

"Banana producers are at the beginning of a supply chain that is increasingly exposed to global shocks, yet they often have the least ability to absorb additional costs," said Silvia Campos, Senior Advisor, Banana, Fairtrade International. "Fair and sustainable supply chains require shared responsibility. That starts with prices that reflect the real costs of sustainable production, alongside long-term sourcing and collaboration to build resilience."

The Banana Price Review 2026 was conducted in accordance with Fairtrade's Standard Operating Procedure for setting Minimum Prices and the full-price research methodology.

The review used validated production cost data from certified growers, technical assessments to address data gaps or non-available data, and consultations on 47 Fairtrade Minimum Prices across nine origins and two country clusters. In total, 114 certified farmers, exporters, importers, and retailers participated in the consultation process.

Fairtrade continues to have in-depth conversations with farmers and other stakeholders to understand challenges and provide solutions. Farmers noted that Fairtrade's pricing methodology is a valuable model for bringing transparency to production costs across regions and supporting livelihoods.

North American Retailers' Role

Price and secure supply are intertwined. Keeping retail prices low for short term wins with shoppers perpetuates a cycle of underinvesting in farming communities that leads to greater instability in the long run.

"North American retailers need to recognize their role in sharing the costs and risks associated with sustainable production," said Rob Desson, Sr. Business Partnerships Manager for Fresh Produce, Fairtrade. "Everyone - farmers, buyers, and consumers - will benefit from more resilient produce supply chains, but everyone must share responsibility with farmers in bringing them into reality. Investing in growers and their farms today can help reduce disruptions to produce availability, quality, and prices in the future."

Fairtrade pricing research shows that banana farming communities are often losing money as they answer retailers' demand for cheap fruit. Paying even a few cents per pound more translates into exponential impact for those communities and the U.S. businesses that depend on them.

North American retailers ready to support banana farming communities can contact Rob Desson, Sr. Business Partnerships Manager for Fresh Produce, Fairtrade at Robert.Desson@fairtrade.ca.

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Editor Notes

Ex Works (EXW) - The seller delivers their part of the contract when the goods are placed at the disposal of the buyer, either at the seller's premises or another named location (works, factory, warehouse, etc). Goods are not cleared for export and are not loaded onto any collecting vehicle.

Free on board (FOB) - The seller delivers their part of the contract when the goods pass the ship's rail at the named port of shipment. This means the buyer must bear all costs and risks of loss or damage to the goods from that point. Free on board (FOB) requires the seller to clear the goods for export.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 60 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program -part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrade.net, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Liz Davis,?ldavis@fairtradeamerica.org?| +1 202-930-4349

Find more stories and multimedia from Fairtrade America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Fairtrade America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fairtrade-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Fairtrade America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fairtrade-updates-minimum-price-for-bananas-to-support-farmers-a-1232784