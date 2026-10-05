Firefighters held back from a burning solar plant east of Tokyo because of the risk of electrocution after floodwater from a breached lake embankment submerged its electrical equipment. A ground-mounted solar plant in Otake, Narita, in Chiba prefecture, caught fire on Sept. 24 in an area flooded after the North Inba-numa lake embankment breached. Local fire officials told the Mainichi Shimbun that combiner boxes submerged in the flood may have short-circuited once falling water levels exposed them again. A passerby reported flames and black smoke at several points at about 8:35 a.m. (GMT+9), according ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...