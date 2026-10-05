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PR Newswire
05.10.2026 17:06 Uhr
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AKEEYO to Showcase the 711Air Ultra-Light Ride Camera at Global Sources Hong Kong 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a brand of dash cams and ride cameras for cars, motorcycles and bikes, will exhibit at the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows this October. At the show, AKEEYO will present its new 711Air alongside the AKY-710Lite, AKY-730Pro, NV-X2, XPRO and 750Lite for global buyers, distributors and media.

For AKEEYO, Global Sources Hong Kong is the right stage to introduce the 711Air. Buyers and brand owners can handle the 80g body and try one-touch recording in person, and dealers interested in partnering with AKEEYO are welcome to fill out the inquiry form at link.

Products on Display

New: 711Air, a lightweight dash cam for two-wheel riders, built for helmet wear, designed to be light, long-lasting and easy to use.

  • Long battery life: an 1800mAh battery supports 8-10 hours of continuous recording.
  • Ultra-light design: at only 80g, it is barely noticeable when worn with a helmet.
  • One-touch recording: a single press starts recording, and motor (haptic) feedback confirms power on/off and recording status without looking at the device.
  • AOV long-duration monitoring: supports up to 36 hours of monitoring.
  • Connected and upgradeable: 2.4G Wi-Fi, companion app and OTA firmware updates.

Also on display

  • AKY-730Pro:AKEEYO's flagship 4K touchscreen camera for motorcycles and bicycles.
  • AKY-710Lite: a long-battery-life camera for riders who record on longer trips.
  • 750Lite: the endurance specialist for long-haul touring and all-day delivery, recording up to 24 hours at 1080p and monitoring for up to 120 hours in AOV mode.
  • NV-X2: a next-generation night vision dash cam with dual 2K lenses and large F1.0 front and F1.7 rear apertures, built to capture clear footage after dark.
  • XPRO: built for select Toyota RAV4 models, replacing the original mirror housing with a factory-style 4K dash cam. Custom-fit solutions are also available for popular vehicle models across different markets.

Visit AKEEYO at Global Sources 2026

  • Show: Global Sources Consumer Electronics & Global Sources Electronic Components
  • Dates: October 11-14, 2026
  • Venue: 1st Floor, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong
  • AKEEYO Booth: 5D12

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO designs dash cams and ride cameras for cars, motorcycles and bicycles, built for real road conditions with 4K capture, weatherproof construction, and app-based control.

Website: www.akeeyo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akeeyo-to-showcase-the-711air-ultra-light-ride-camera-at-global-sources-hong-kong-2026-302889151.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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