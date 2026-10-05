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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 17:10 Uhr
135 Leser
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Art Share 002: PUBLICATION OF 2025 ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014).

ART SHARE 002 S.A.
16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg B273672
LEI: 254900OEKYEX6EFPVO79
Ticker: BAC1EU
ISIN: LU2583605XXX

For immediate release

PUBLICATION OF 2025 ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Luxembourg, 5 October 2026

Art Share 002 S.A. (the "Company"), the sole holder of Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963 by Francis Bacon, announces that its annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 has today been published.

The annual report comprises the Company's audited annual accounts and independent auditor's report (the "Annual Report"). The Annual Report is available on the Company's website at:

https://www.artshare002.com/documentation

The Annual Report remains subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting.

Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") will be held:

Date14 October 2026
Time16:00 CEST
Place16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

The AGM will consider the matters set out in the formal notice of AGM, including the approval of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and the allocation of the result for that financial year.

Holders of Class B shares who wish to exercise their voting rights should submit their instructions through the bank, broker or other intermediary through which their shares are held. The Company-side deadline for receipt of valid voting instructions is 16:00 CEST on 12 October 2026. Intermediaries may apply earlier deadlines, and shareholders should therefore contact their bank or broker promptly.

About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 S.A. is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and established as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended.

The Company's principal activity is to hold and securitise the artwork, Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963 by Francis Bacon, and to assume the risks associated with its ownership. The Company's Class B shares are admitted to trading on the multilateral trading facility operated by ARTEX Global Markets AG.

Enquiries

Investor Relations
Investor-relations@artshare002.com

Press contact: Amit Sharma
Amit.sharma@artexgm.com

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Art Share 002 S.A. is Edouard de Burlet, Director.

The date and time of communication of this announcement to the media was 5 October 2026 at 16:30 CEST.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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