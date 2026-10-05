Mental health is now cited in 6 out of 10 discrimination-linked job losses, up from just under half in 2024.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Grapple Law, an employment law AI service, recently published an article that looked at discrimination-related job losses and discovered that 60% of them are related to the employee's mental health. These figures were taken from research by the firm's sister company, Monaco Solicitors, which analysed employment discrimination cases from January 2024 to the end of June 2026.

Grapple Law Publishes New Story That Reveals 6 of 10 Discrimination-Related Job Losses Cite Mental Health



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During this period, the firm dealt with 28,500 cases where the client claimed that discrimination was the reason they lost their jobs. After looking through each case and digging deeper, it was found that 49.8% of employment discrimination cases mentioned a mental health condition in 2024.

By 2025, that figure had risen to 58.6% - and it now sits at 61.3% in 2026. That shows an increase of nearly 23% in just two years, detailing a clear trend in employment disputes and discrimination cases.

Grapple Law's new article dives deeper into this research and reveals more statistics from the cases, including a comparison between mental health dismissals and other forms of discrimination in the workplace. Race remains the second most common ground, cited in approximately 1 in 5 cases throughout the three years, while gender discrimination sat at 13.8% in 2024 and rose slightly to 15% in 2026.

The article and research show that mental health is the clear outlier in discrimination cases for employees, seeing the biggest increase by far - as well as being in a league of its own for frequency. The full article and report are available here for further reading: https://www.grapple.law/news-and-reports/discrimination-and-job-losses.

About Grapple Law

Grapple Law is an AI employment law service that allows employees to fight their own battles. Rather than paying excessive legal fees to gain representation, the firm uses legally trained AI to provide advice and allow the client to represent themselves in a court of law with confidence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317428