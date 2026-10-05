HPE will deploy a Self-Driving Network and next-generation Connected Intelligence Center to the event at Adare Manor in Ireland, enabling unified agentic IT operations

HPE will return as a Worldwide Supplier of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland

An HPE Self-Driving Network will provide the intelligent foundation for seamless, secure connectivity across the tournament

An expanded Connected Intelligence Center will help tournament teams turn real-time data into faster, more informed action

HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced it will return as a Worldwide Supplier of the 2027 Ryder Cup, delivering an intelligent foundation that powers the digital fan experience, autonomous IT operations and AI-driven intelligence. A seamless and secure HPE Self-Driving Network will keep fans, staff, and systems connected, and an advanced Connected Intelligence Center will provide a unified, real-time view of all tournament operations, creating an agentic enterprise that can anticipate, adapt and act.

The biennial competition which pits 12 of the top golfers from the U.S. and Europe against each other in head-to-head match play will celebrate its 100th anniversary at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, from September 17-19. Continuing a relationship which started at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, HPE will help to deliver the most connected and intelligent Ryder Cup ever to ensure that the over 250,000 fans on site and over 650 million viewers around the world can follow every shot.

Creating an intelligent foundation

Underpinning Ryder Cup operations will be an HPE Self-Driving Network, using Wi-Fi 7 to provide the intelligent foundation that keeps fans, volunteers, media, staff, systems and devices securely and seamlessly connected throughout tournament week. Spanning the 230-acre golf course, grandstands, hospitality venues, media compounds and operations centers, the network will continuously monitor, adapt, and optimize user experiences in real time, helping prevent issues before they happen.

HPE will also expand the Connected Intelligence Center, first introduced at the 2025 Ryder Cup. Powered by HPE Private Cloud AI and developed by HPE Services, the enhanced operations center will securely bring together data, AI models and tools from across the tournament ecosystem in a unified operational view, helping teams monitor activity, identify emerging issues and make faster, more informed decisions. This approach will support the Ryder Cup in becoming an agentic enterprise, where intelligent autonomous IT systems can increasingly anticipate problems, adapt workflows and implement solutions to improve operations and experiences.

"The Ryder Cup sets the standard for global sporting events and its unique demands are a perfect proving ground for HPE's latest technology innovations across networking, AI and cloud," said Matt Harris, Senior Vice President Managing Director, UK, Ireland, Middle East Africa, HPE. "HPE is proud to return for this historic tournament and help prepare the Ryder Cup for the future with an intelligent foundation that connects people, simplifies operations and demonstrates what is possible as organizations implement autonomous, agentic IT."

"Since 2018, HPE innovation has helped us to push the technological boundaries further at each Ryder Cup and set new standards for global events," said Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer, Ryder Cup Europe. "Our continued work with HPE will help give our teams the connectivity and intelligence needed to deliver our best ever event at Adare Manor, as well as creating a future-proofed, intelligent foundation that sets us up for future editions."

Building on a history of technology innovation

HPE's relationship with the Ryder Cup began in Paris in 2018, where it helped deliver a connected course, and continued in Rome in 2023 with an expanded technology solution supporting data-driven digital experiences. In 2025, HPE expanded its role to become a Worldwide Supplier of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. There, HPE introduced a Connected Intelligence Center that brought together networking, AI and operational data to deliver real-time insights and establish a foundation for future innovation.

The 2027 deployment will mark the next step in the Ryder Cup's technology evolution, moving from real-time visibility toward systems that can increasingly anticipate needs and support faster action. This progression will help the Ryder Cup operate more proactively and continue raising the standard for technology at global sporting events.

Additional resources

Learn more about the 2027 Ryder Cup

Learn more about HPE Self-Driving Network capabilities

Explore HPE technology at the 2025 Ryder Cup

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Alastair McCormick

alastair.mccormick@hpe.com