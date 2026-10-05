3rd among listed European retail real estate companies

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has achieved a score of 93/100 in the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) 2026 assessment, the global reference for the ESG assessment of real estate companies. Up 3 points year-on-year, this is the highest score in the Company's history.

93/100 : +3 points versus 2025

: +3 points versus 2025 +12 points above the participant average (80.5/100)

above the participant average (80.5/100) 3 rd out of 12 in the listed retail real estate category in Europe

in the listed retail real estate category in Europe 5-star Green Star status for the 10th consecutive year

This performance is underpinned by tangible results from Mercialys' 4 Fair Impacts for 2030 CSR strategy: Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions down 57% since 2017, and 95% of the portfolio BREEAM In-Use certified at end-2025.

This result reinforces Mercialys' position among the leading real estate companies in terms of CSR, as illustrated by its inclusion on the CDP A-List (Carbon Disclosure Project) and its 1st place among SBF 120 companies in the 2026 Grand Prix de la Transparence.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.fr.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It specializes in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2026, the Company had a real estate portfolio valued at €3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Compartment A of Euronext Paris, the Company had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026.

DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.fr for the year ended December 31, 2025 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005564862/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and investor contact

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 6 30 13 27 31

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com

CSR contact

Audrey Servadio

Tel: +33 1 82 82 76 07

Email: rse@mercialys.com