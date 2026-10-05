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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 17:58 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Dash Social and Marquee Brands to Explore Brand Intelligence as the Next Competitive Advantage in AI at ADWEEK House During Advertising Week New York

Marquee Brands CMO Natasha Fishman and Dash Social's Hannah Graham Rose will discuss why access to AI is no longer a differentiator, and what marketers need to build next

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Social today announced that Natasha Fishman, Chief Marketing Officer at Marquee Brands, will join Hannah Graham Rose, Head of Creative AI Strategy at Dash Social, for a featured conversation at ADWEEK House, coinciding with Advertising Week New York.

Moderated by ADWEEK's Jenny Rooney, the conversation will tackle one of the defining questions for marketers in the AI era. As access to powerful AI becomes universal, where does competitive advantage come from next?

AI adoption is accelerating, but the gap between access and impact is growing. Dash Social's State of Creative AI report found that 100% of marketing teams surveyed are evaluating creative AI tools, while 97% are being asked to scale and optimize more content, and 86% say they cannot keep pace with demand. Yet 95% of AI-generated assets still fail to make it into production due to brand standards, quality issues and trust concerns.

For Dash Social, these findings point to the next evolution of AI in marketing: brand intelligence.

"The first phase of AI in marketing was about speed and scale. The next phase is about intelligence," said Graham Rose. "AI becomes far more valuable when it can learn from a brand's creative history, audience behavior and performance signals. Brand intelligence turns those signals into context, helping marketers understand what matters for their brand."

Fishman brings the perspective of a global brand leader navigating that evolution in practice.

"As AI becomes more accessible, differentiation will come from the depth of consumer understanding and the strength of a brand's identity," said Fishman. "AI is a powerful accelerator of creativity, speed and insights, but technology alone is not a competitive advantage. Enduring value comes from a brand's heritage, equity, distinct point of view and consumer trust. Our focus is on leveraging AI to enhance those strengths and create more relevant, meaningful brand experiences."

At ADWEEK House, Fishman and Graham Rose will bring these perspectives together to explore what generic AI misses, how real-time signals can inform smarter decisions and why brand intelligence matters as AI takes on a bigger role in marketing.

Session Details

Session:Your Competitors Have The Same AI. Now What?
Location:ADWEEK House
Date:Thursday, October 8
Time:1:25-1:45 p.m.
Speakers:Natasha Fishman, Chief Marketing Officer, Marquee Brands
Hannah Graham Rose, Head of Creative AI Strategy, Dash Social
Moderator:Jenny Rooney, Chief Brand and Community Officer, ADWEEK

Contact
For all media inquiries, or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.

About Dash Social
Dash Social is brand-intelligent AI for social growth. Bringing brand, creative, social performance and workflows into one connected system, Dash creates, recommends, reports and surfaces what to do next. To discover how global marketing teams use Dash to scale faster while staying consistent, in control, and on-brand, visit dashsocial.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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