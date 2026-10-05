ThinkEquity LLC: Arqitech and ThinkEquity Sign Agreement to Build a Multi-Asset Platform Under the ThinkEquity brand

NYSE member firm to add tokenized stocks & bonds, real-world assets, crypto and prediction markets on one platform, as tokenized securities head toward a $5.5 trillion market by 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / ThinkEquity LLC an investment bank and brokerage firm created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $100 billion of public and private raises, restructurings and mergers & acquisitions today announced that they have signed an agreement under which Arqitech will deliver a multi-asset capital markets platform bringing tokenized assets, stocks, bonds, crypto and prediction markets onto one system under the ThinkEquity brand.

ThinkEquity runs more than one trading desk with a goal of high touch service and speed. Trading initial public offerings, up-listings, cross-listings, follow-on offerings, corporates and treasuries at the point of sale. The continued goal of the platform is to improve markets they work in.

The market shift in front of those desks has already moved. At its 2026 user summit, Robinhood set out what one retail account now holds: weekend trading in U.S. stocks and ETFs on top of a session already running Sunday night to Friday night, perpetual futures, a prediction-markets hub, and agents that can research and trade outside market hours. Its tokenized stock exposure is live in more than 120 countries.

The same destination is being described from the other end of the Street. "The next generation for markets, the next generation for securities, will be tokenization of securities," BlackRock's Larry Fink said in 2022. Writing in The Economist last December with BlackRock's Rob Goldstein, he called tokenization "the next major evolution in market infrastructure," with the potential to settle instantaneously and to widen the set of investable assets. BlackRock model portfolios were tokenized on-chain this year through a partnership with Ondo Finance, and DTCC is tokenizing U.S. Treasuries on the Canton Network. The largest institutions are not debating whether markets go round the clock. They are building the rails.

A mid-size firm does not get to sit that out. Clients do not experience this as a technology cycle. They experience it as a product their current firm does not offer.

"Clients already want stocks, crypto, and prediction markets in one account, and they want to trade them before and after the close. Firms that offer those capabilities are building significant books of business," said Ramnarain "Joe" Jaigobind, Chief Executive Officer of ThinkEquity. "We intend to be on the right side of that trade."

"The market is moving incredibly fast and mid-sized broker-dealers can't build at the speed or scope to keep up in a multi-asset 24/7 world," said Brian Wasserman, Chief Executive Officer of Arqitech. "ThinkEquity saw this early and engaged to meet client demand."

ABOUT ARQITECH, INC.

Arqitech builds the orchestration layer for independent broker-dealers: a white-labeled capital markets platform that lets a regulated firm offer stocks, bonds, crypto, prediction markets and tokenized assets under its own brand, with onboarding, compliance and reporting configured to the firm's own written supervisory procedures. Arqitech does not take custody of client funds or securities and is not a broker-dealer. Arqitech is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.arqitech.com.

ABOUT THINKEQUITY LLC

ThinkEquity is a NYSE and FiNRA member firm with a team of professionals who collectively bring more than 275 years of financial services experience. Over the past decade the firm has helped clients achieve their strategic objectives by raising more that $100 billion in capital and providing services across public and private capital raises, restructurings and merger & acquisitions.

ThinkEquity offers a comprehensive suite of services including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Secondary Offerings, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings (CMPOs), Registered Directs (RDs), At-The-Market offerings (ATMs), Debt Placements and Acquisition Financings. The firm's NYSE Trading Floor Operation provides clients with superior access to liquidity, direct access to Third Party Algos (TPA) and execution of complex transactions including trading of IPOs, Secondary offerings, ATM programs, convertibles, rights offerings, buyback programs and block trading.

Contact:

Franco Zappone Head of Business Development 954-451-1101 or fz@think-equity.com.

Rono Smith, Arqitech, contact@arqitech.com, (888) 277-8077

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about delivery timing, phase completion, activation of digital-asset, prediction-market and tokenized-asset capability, and regulatory approvals. Delivery dates are targets, not deadlines. Activation of crypto, prediction markets and tokenized real-world assets requires ThinkEquity's election and registrations and approvals that may be delayed, denied or withdrawn, and may not occur. The alternative trading system referenced is to be operated by RWA Capital Markets, Inc., which has not obtained FINRA membership and has no effective Form ATS. Arqitech does not take custody of client funds or securities. The $5.5 trillion figure is Citi's base-case projection for tokenized securities by 2030 and is not an Arqitech forecast. References to third parties and their products are for context only; no affiliation, sponsorship or endorsement by any third party named is implied. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Arqitech undertakes no obligation to update them.

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/arqitech-and-thinkequity-sign-agreement-to-build-a-multi-asset-platf-1232785