Poppulo Named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo , the only Employee Experience Platform that transforms how leaders align, assure, and activate their people, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that assessed the company's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

We continue to expand our experience platform across employee communications, intranet, workflows, and employee engagement. Together, these capabilities support our broader vision for a more connected and actionable employee experience, with continued investment in AI-driven automation and employee productivity.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions," said Ruth Fornell, CEO, Poppulo. "We believe this recognition reflects the strength of our experience platform and our vision for what's next. Employees are overwhelmed with information, and how they need to receive and act on communications varies significantly depending on their role and where they work. Our focus is on giving organizations a single source of truth to reach every employee with information relevant to them through the channels that work best for them-from intranet and email to mobile and digital signage-while giving leaders one platform to understand what employees need, drive action, and connect communication to business outcomes.

"The future of employee experience is about more than keeping people informed; it's about creating a meaningful connection between people, their organization, and the work they do," said Fornell. "We're building toward a future where every employee has what they need to participate, contribute, and make an impact, no matter where or how they work."

As workforces become increasingly distributed, organizations need to do more than communicate with employees; they need to connect people with the information, services, and tools they need to take action, wherever they work. At the same time, AI is creating new opportunities to make those experiences more accessible, connected, and actionable across frontline, deskless, and office populations.

Following Poppulo's May acquisition of Sociabble, which expanded its platform across employee communications, intranet capabilities, frontline engagement, workflows, employee advocacy and services. The combined platform also extends Poppulo's AI capabilities, including Ask AI, visual workflow orchestration, and AI-powered search and translation, supporting its broader vision for a more connected and actionable employee experience.

To download a copy of the report, please click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Mike Gotta, Helen Poitevin, Alexandra Earl, 29 September 2026.

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About Poppulo

Poppulo is a global leader in AI-powered employee experience and enterprise digital signage, helping organizations connect with their workforce and customers through intelligent, real-time messaging across every channel. The first company in its category to deploy agentic AI-and the first to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world's benchmark for secure, trustworthy AI-Poppulo has defined what it means to bring enterprise-grade artificial intelligence to communications.

Trusted by over 10,000 organizations, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100, Poppulo's solutions reach more than 50 million employees worldwide. Its digital signage network spans over 600,000 screens globally. By combining certified agentic AI with scalable communications technology, Poppulo helps enterprises boost employee engagement, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more at www.poppulo.com