Four sessions across two days focusing on key drug discovery and development application area s of organ-on-a-chip technologies

s Expert-led presentations and panel discussions featuring leaders across research, regulatory and industry, including Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pharmaron

CN Bio, a leading Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) company de-risking drug discovery and development pipelines by enabling earlier, more confident decision-making, today announced the full scientific programme for the 2026 'From Insight to Decision' e-Symposium. Taking place on the 2nd and 8th of December, the event will feature expert-led sessions offering practical, real-world guidance on OOC use within existing R&D strategies.

Launched in response to landmark legislative and regulatory changes accelerating a global shift towards human-relevant technologies in non-clinical research, the e-Symposium has been developed to address researchers' common questions around adoption of OOC. The program will discuss how OOC models are developed, where the technologies add most value and how these approaches can provide mechanistic insights that support more confident pre-clinical research decision-making.

The free-to-attend event will include four distinct sessions: an OOC masterclass covering the fundamentals, plus application-specific sessions on model development, ADME/DMPK and toxicology. Panel discussions, in-depth presentations, peer case studies and interactive Q&As will be delivered by leaders in the OOC field, including:

Dr. Rachelle Prantil-Baun and Dr Dennis McDuffie, Novo Nordisk

Dr. Alexa Rizzolo, Bristol Myers Squibb

Dr. Emma Arnesdotter, Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST)

Dr. Felice Mastroleo, Belgian Nuclear Research Centre

Dr. Barry Jones, Pharmaron

Dr. Clive Roper, Roper Toxicology Consulting

Dr. Yassen Abbas, Dr. Emily Richardson and Dr. Gareth Guenigault, CN Bio

Dr Paul Brooks, CEO, CN Bio, said: "Throughout 2026, regulators have laid the foundations for OOC technology to step up as a core decision-making platform for discovery and development pipelines. From Insight to Decision was created to support the next phase of this journey, bringing together the wider OOC community to share experiences, celebrate successes and discuss the challenges facing drug developers today. We're pleased to invite researchers worldwide to join us in December and discover the benefits that OOC can bring to their own pipelines.

'From Insight to Decision' can be viewed live or on demand for a limited period. View the full agenda or register for a free ticket: https://symposium.cn-bio.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005314978/en/

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Email: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com