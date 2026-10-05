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WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 18:16
1,672 Euro
+2,58 % +0,042
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1,6441,68418:49
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Actusnews Wire
05.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
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LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 30 September 2026

Nantes (France) - 5 October 2026 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Growth - ALHYF), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 30 September 2026, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2026/09/3048,265,904Theoretical
voting rights		81,162,531
Exercisable
voting rights1		81,059,000

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 30 September 2026, 103 531 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport and enhances regional energy sovereignty.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.
Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 188 staff at the end of December 2025. The company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - ALHYF).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100629-2026.09.30-lhyfe-cp-actions-ddv-30092026-en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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