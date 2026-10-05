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ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 18:26 Uhr
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Tandem Global Leaders to Join Global Conversations on Business, Climate and Nature This Fall

On the road with Tandem Global in Brussels, Munich and Yerevan, Armenia.

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Tandem Global leaders will participate in a series of international discussions this fall focused on the intersection of business, climate, water and nature, with engagements spanning Brussels, Munich and Yerevan, Armenia.

From corporate water stewardship and climate resilience to biodiversity and financing nature, Tandem Global CEO Margaret O'Gorman and Chief Science and Innovation Officer Anna Willingshofer will bring perspectives on how companies can translate environmental ambition into practical action and measurable outcomes.

"Tandem Global's work is grounded in a simple premise: meaningful progress happens when business works together with communities, partners and other stakeholders to move from commitments to action," said Margaret O'Gorman, CEO of Tandem Global. "These conversations provide an important opportunity to share what we are learning, listen to others and identify practical approaches that can advance climate and nature action."

Brussels: Water Stewardship and Business Value

On October 13, O'Gorman will participate in a Leadership Roundtable at CSR Europe's European Sustainable Industry Summit 2026 in Brussels. The discussion will focus on water stewardship and approaches that create value for business, nature and communities.

Munich: Building Climate Resilience Through Collaboration

On October 20, Tandem Global will host an Executive Roundtable during Munich Climate Week, presented in partnership with Airbus and Ramboll.

The invitation-only discussion will bring together representatives from business, finance, government and academia to explore strategies and collaboration needed to strengthen climate resilience.

Yerevan: Business and Biodiversity at COP17

Tandem Global will then participate in COP17 in Yerevan, Armenia, October 23-27, with O'Gorman and Willingshofer taking part as speakers and moderators in six events focused on corporate action, biodiversity and nature.

The program includes discussions on landscape-scale restoration, biodiversity in the energy industry, pollinator protection, measuring net impact across business portfolios and financing nature through business operations.

O'Gorman and Willingshofer will also moderate important discussions including the opening panel of the Business and Biodiversity Forum on October 25, examining the current state of business action for biodiversity, and official side event Protecting Pollinators, featuring opening remarks from Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Tandem Global at COP17

October 23
From Corporate Funding to Landscape Impact: Restoring a Globally Rare Ecosystem
10:00-10:45 | Business and Finance Hub, Action Zone, Blue Zone

Capacity Building for Biodiversity in the Energy Industry
16:00-16:45 | Business and Finance Hub, Action Zone, Blue Zone

Protecting Pollinators, Transforming Food Systems: A Regional Pathway for Implementing the Global Biodiversity Framework
18:15-20:00 | Official COP17 Side Event, Aparan Room (JUSCANZ),Blue Zone

October 25
Opening Panel: The State of Business Action for Biodiversity
9:00-10:00 | Business and Biodiversity Forum, Blue Zone

October 26
Measuring Net Impact Across a Business Portfolio
11:00-11:45 | Business and Finance Hub, Action Zone, Blue Zone

October 27
Financing Nature Through Business Operations: Turning Everyday Corporate Investment into Biodiversity, Water and Community Outcomes
9:00-9:45 | Netherlands Pavilion, Blue Zone

Taking the Conversation Forward

"Business has an important role to play in advancing action on nature and biodiversity, but progress depends on moving beyond individual commitments and finding ways to work across sectors and landscapes," said Anna Willingshofer, Chief Science and Innovation Officer, Tandem Global. "COP17 is an important opportunity to share practical examples and explore how business investment and collaboration can contribute to meaningful outcomes."

The fall engagements reflect Tandem Global's focus on connecting companies and partners around practical solutions at the intersection of business, climate, water and nature.

Will you be in Europe this October? Connect with us to learn more about these events and opportunities to engage:

Margaret O'Gorman Anna Willingshofer Frank Werner

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global brings business and environmental leadership together to advance practical solutions for climate, water and nature. Through its members, partnerships, consulting and WHC Certification, powered by Tandem Global, the organization helps companies turn commitments into action and create meaningful outcomes for business, communities and the environment.

Find more stories and multimedia from Tandem Global at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tandem Global
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tandem-global
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tandem Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tandem-global-leaders-to-join-global-conversations-on-business-c-1232800

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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