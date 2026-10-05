Essay Contest Supports Students Pursuing Business and Entrepreneurship

Seaford, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs announces its 2026 scholarship opportunity for undergraduate students and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in business, entrepreneurship, and future company creation. The one-time scholarship program is designed to provide educational support while bringing greater awareness to the challenges faced by young people pursuing entrepreneurial goals.

Nihar Gala

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The scholarship is open to current university students in the United States who are studying business, as well as high school students interested in studying business and entrepreneurship. Applicants should have a strong interest in launching their own company after completing their education. The program provides eligible students with an opportunity to reflect on personal challenges and connect those experiences with their future entrepreneurial aspirations.

For the 2026 scholarship contest, applicants are asked to submit a creative essay of fewer than 1,000 words answering the question: "Describe one of the most difficult events in your life, and how you overcame that event and learned from it to better yourself." The prompt allows applicants to discuss resilience, personal development, lessons learned, and experiences that have influenced their goals.

Applications for the Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs must be submitted by October 15, 2026. Applicants are required to email their essay response in Microsoft Word document format to apply@nihargalascholarship.com. One winner will be selected based on the quality and creativity of the submitted essay, with the winner scheduled to be announced on November 15, 2026.

The scholarship reflects Nihar Gala's commitment to supporting the next generation of business owners. Nihar Gala earned his medical degree from Rutgers University in 2012 before completing his medical training in family medicine. In 2017, Nihar Gala launched Alpha Care Medical, where he continues to serve as CEO.

Through the Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs, Nihar Gala extends his commitment to supporting young people beyond his professional work in healthcare. The scholarship recognizes the value of resilience, reflection, and learning from adversity as students prepare for the challenges associated with entrepreneurship and business ownership.

Nihar Gala also leads Alpha Care Medical, a primary care provider with four locations throughout Delaware. The organization takes an integrative approach to healthcare and provides individualized treatment plans, while also offering services related to behavioral health, psychiatry, and opioid addiction. Nihar Gala speaks English, Spanish, and Hindi fluently and uses his language skills to communicate with individuals from varied cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs is available to eligible students across the United States and is not restricted to applicants from a particular city or state. Its essay-based format gives students an opportunity to demonstrate creativity and personal insight while considering how challenging experiences can contribute to personal growth and future professional ambitions.

With the October 15, 2026 deadline approaching, eligible students interested in business and entrepreneurship are encouraged to review the application requirements and prepare their submissions. Further information about the scholarship and application process is available at https://nihargalascholarship.com/.

About Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs

The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs is a one-time educational scholarship program founded by Nihar Gala to support students interested in business and entrepreneurship. Nihar Gala began his nonprofit efforts in 2022 with a focus on supporting the next generation of business owners. The scholarship's core mission is to provide educational funding and increase awareness of challenges faced by young entrepreneurs.

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