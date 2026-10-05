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WKN: A0YA2M | ISIN: US92345Y1064 | Ticker-Symbol: VA7A
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 18:39
145,00 Euro
-0,68 % -1,00
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VERISK ANALYTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 18:58 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Solera Global Corp.: Solera and Verisk connect FNOL directly to the repair floor, helping UK insurers and repairers cut waiting time from the claims journey

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, in partnership with Verisk, today announces the launch of a new integration designed to unlock greater efficiency and automation across the motor insurance and repairer ecosystem. By enabling customers to provide key information and vehicle images once, at First Notification of Loss (FNOL), and allowing that data to flow directly into the repair process, the integration reduces duplication and helps insurers and repairers start acting on a claim earlier.

The collaboration connects Verisk's IVI Total Loss solution with Solera's Audatex estimating platform, enabling a more digital and automated claims process when a vehicle is deemed repairable. The integration improves claims accuracy and operational efficiency for insurers and their approved repairer networks by ensuring critical data flows seamlessly between systems.

Through this enhancement, customer images captured during the First Notification of Loss (FNOL) process are automatically transferred to repairers using Audatex within an insurer's approved network. Rather than waiting for the vehicle to arrive before preparation can begin, this gives repairers early visibility of incoming work, supporting faster triage, improved planning, and earlier parts ordering.

Today, nearly 3,000 UK repairers using Audatex benefit from instant access to FNOL images, allowing them to prepare labour and materials ahead of the vehicle's arrival on site - reducing delays and helping accelerate the overall repair journey.

Tom Hart, Sales Director - Vehicle Claims UK & Ireland at Solera, commented:

"This collaboration marks an important step forward for the claims ecosystem. By asking customers for information once and securely connecting key data points across the supply chain, insurers and repairers can achieve faster damage assessment, improved accuracy, and a more seamless customer experience."

Matt Thorby, Head of Motor at Verisk UK, added:

"We're excited to work with Solera to bring this integration to market. By combining our intelligent digital solutions for the motor sector, we're enabling insurers to move closer to a fully connected, end-to-end repair journey that delivers faster outcomes for customers and greater efficiency across the supply chain."

Insurers and repairers looking to activate image transfer functionality should contact their Verisk Account Manager for further information.



Marketing contact: Anita.Schlosser@solera.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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