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ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 19:02 Uhr
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TIDI Products Introduces Posey Wireless Bed & Stretcher Sensor Pad

NEENAH, WI / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / TIDI Products, LLC is proud to announce the immediate availability of the new Posey Wireless Bed and Stretcher Sensor Pad. This easy-to-use wireless device is designed to help caregivers at hospitals and healthcare facilities monitor fall risk patients who may attempt either an unassisted bed or stretcher exit. The new sensor pad can be used with standard hospital beds, specialty mattresses, and stretchers at least 30 inches wide.

"The addition of the Wireless Bed and Stretcher Sensor Pad rounds out our popular Posey family of wireless fall sensors," notes Phillip Brown, Vice President of Product Marketing at TIDI Products. "The new sensor offers nurses the flexibility of wireless bed and stretcher monitoring while complementing existing Posey wireless chair and toilet sensors."

The Posey Wireless Bed and Stretcher Sensor Pad is designed for use with the Posey On Cue PRO Alarm. Pairing the sensor pad with the alarm is quick and simple, just align and tap together the Tap-2-Pair icons found on each device. Compatibility with the Posey Wireless Nurse Call Adapter further enhances caregiver convenience.

Simple instructions for use are printed directly on the Wireless Bed and Stretcher Sensor Pad to guide setup. The sensor pad can be horizontally centered under the patient's shoulders or lower back and features a pre-attached Posey Grip to reduce movement of the pad during use. The new device is intended for single-patient use for up to 30 days and may be used with most common accessories. A paper version of the instructions for use (IFU) is also included.

Established in 1937, Posey, a TIDI Products brand, continues to lead the way in falls prevention and patient safety. To learn more about the new Posey Wireless Bed and Stretcher Sensor Pad, visit www.tidiproducts.com/falls-prevention/posey-falls-prevention-alarms-and-sensors/wireless-alarms-and-sensors/wireless-sensors/wireless-bed-stretcher-sensor-pad

Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, TIDI Products provides forward-looking safety solutions to healthcare professionals - solutions that help these professionals deliver the highest-quality patient care. In addition to Posey products, the TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes C-Armor, Sterile-Z, TIDIShield, Grip-Lok, AquaGuard, and Zero-Gravity. To learn more about TIDI Products, visit www.tidiproducts.com.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Hart
847.354.5733

SOURCE: TIDI Products



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tidi-products-introduces-posey-wireless-bed-and-stretcher-sensor-1232781

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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