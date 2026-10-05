Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences: Anantara Turks and Caicos Appoints Exclusive Sales Partners for North Caicos Development

Engel & Völkers and Sotheby's International Realty appointed as all beachfront penthouse residences are reserved

SANDY POINT, TURKS AND CAICOS / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences has appointed Engel & Völkers Turks and Caicos and Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty as its exclusive sales and marketing representatives.

The appointment comes amid strong early buyer interest. All beachfront penthouse residences are now fully reserved, with sales continuing across the development's remaining branded residences and private villas.

"Our vision is to create a community that respects and enjoys the singular character of North Caicos and values space, thoughtful design and the expertise of an international operator," said Rob Ayer, developer of Anantara Turks and Caicos. "These partners share our vision and have decades of expertise and trusted relationships to bring it to the right audience."

Anantara Turks and Caicos marks the Caribbean debut of Anantara Hotels & Resorts, the experiential luxury brand of Minor Hotels. Set along the North Caicos shoreline, the low-density community will comprise 60 branded residences and 18 private villas. Options range from studios to four-bedroom residences and one- to four-bedroom villas, with expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces designed to connect with the island's natural surroundings.

"Having every beachfront penthouse reserved at this stage is a meaningful indicator of demand," said Phillip Misick, Partner, Engel & Völkers Turks and Caicos. "Buyers have an opportunity to be part of a new chapter for North Caicos, with the confidence of an established international hospitality brand. Engel & Völkers' global network lets us introduce Anantara to buyers across North America and Europe who may not yet know North Caicos."

Resort amenities will include a private marina, holistic wellness facilities and a range of dining experiences, including farm-to-table cuisine. A planned resort observatory will take advantage of North Caicos' exceptionally dark night skies.

"For buyers who already know and love Turks & Caicos, North Caicos offers a different pace of life," said Joe Zahm, Principal Broker, Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty. "Anantara pairs that quieter island setting with easy access and the service and amenities buyers value in a branded residence."

For sales enquiries, contact turksandcaicos@evrealestate.com at Engel & Völkers Turks and Caicos or joe.zahm@sothebysrealty.com at Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with more than 640 hotels, resorts and branded residences in operation and committed development across 63 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY , part of GHA DISCOVERY.

Discover our world at minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and YouTube .

About the Development Team



Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences is being developed by a partnership combining local development experience with international investment and hospitality expertise. The project includes Rob Ayer, a well established developer in Turks and Caicos; Caroline Domange, founder of Octans and co-founder of Cheval Blanc for LVMH; and Knuru Capital, an international investment firm led by Chairman Bassim Haidar and CEO Alain Dib.

About Engel & Völkers Turks and Caicos



Engel & Völkers Turks and Caicos has been selling property in the Turks and Caicos Islands for more than three decades, operating as Prestigious Properties before joining the Engel & Völkers network in 2018. From Prestige Place on Grace Bay Road, Providenciales, the team advises buyers and sellers of residential, resort and development property across the islands, backed by the global network of Engel & Völkers, the international real estate brand founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more at turksandcaicos.evrealestate.com .

About Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty



Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty (TCSIR) is the premier luxury real estate brokerage firm in Turks & Caicos. Boasting a profound track record and significant foothold in all market segments, particularly new development, and trophy properties, TCSIR is the go-to resource for developers, investors, home-buyers and sellers in this highly sought-after destination. With strong leadership backed by the world's greatest international luxury real estate brand, and a strong team of agents, TCSIR is influential in both the local community as well as the greater real estate industry worldwide. The firm's signature office is ideally located in uptown Grace Bay with satellite offices at Grace Bay Club, The Palms, Point Grace, and South Bank.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daria Triolo

Director of PR

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas - Luxury Hotels

E: d.triolo@minor-hotels.com

Natasha Rhymes

VP PR & Communications

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas - Luxury Hotels

E: nrhymes@minor.com

For development inquiries, please contact:

Genna Panagopoulos

VP Development, North America

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas

E: g.panagopoulos@minor-hotels.com

SOURCE: Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/anantara-turks-and-caicos-appoints-exclusive-sales-partners-for-north-caicos-developmen-1232744