Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Oct-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name EDDIE BYRNE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER status INITIAL NOTIFICATION Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 67,573 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each (being an additional award of 15% of base salary, bringing the total for 2026 to 150% of base salary. As previously stated in the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released by the Company on 23 February 2026 and the 2025 Director's Remuneration Report, an additional award equivalent to 15% of salary was to be granted to Eddie Byrne following the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. This is in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy. b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the three-year performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and c) volume(s) Nil 67,573

Aggregated

information

NIL - conditional award of 67,573 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued at EUR1.086 per

d) - ordinary share, the VWAP on 19 February 2026 (the date of the original Remuneration

Aggregated Committee Decision to grant the Awards).

volume

- Price

e) Date of the Conditional award made on 5 October 2026

transaction

Place of

f) the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name MARI HURLEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER INITIAL NOTIFICATION Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 299,260 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each (being 100% of base salary) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. This is in accordance with contractual commitments, the established equity based incentive arrangements in the Company and with the Company's Nature of the Remuneration Policy. b) transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the three-year performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and c) volume(s) Nil 299,260

Aggregated

information

NIL - conditional award of 299,260 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued at EUR1.086

d) - Aggregated per ordinary share, the VWAP on 19 February 2026 (the date of the original Remuneration

volume Committee Decision to grant the Awards).

- Price

e) Date of the Conditional award made on 5 October 2026

transaction

f) Place of the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DSH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 445481 EQS News ID: 2410660 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)