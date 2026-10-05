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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 12:14
1,278 Euro
+4,75 % +0,058
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2781,32020:05
Dow Jones News
05.10.2026 19:21 Uhr
304 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-Oct-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name      EDDIE BYRNE 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
       status 
 
 
               INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name      IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
 
b)      LEI      635400EOPACLULRENY18 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of 
       the financial  
       instrument, 
               ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
 
 
       type  of 
a)                
 
 
       instrument 
               IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
 
 
       Identification 
       code 
 
               Grant of a conditional award of 67,573 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each (being an additional 
               award of 15% of base salary, bringing the total for 2026 to 150% of base salary. As 
               previously stated in the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released by the Company 
               on 23 February 2026 and the 2025 Director's Remuneration Report, an additional award 
               equivalent to 15% of salary was to be granted to Eddie Byrne following the Company's 2026 
               Annual General Meeting) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties 
               REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. This is in accordance with the Company's 
               Remuneration Policy. 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction   

               Vesting of the LTIP award is subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance 
               metrics over the three-year performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the 
               plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. 

               Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
       Price(s) and 
c)      volume(s) 
               Nil       67,573

Aggregated

information

NIL - conditional award of 67,573 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued at EUR1.086 per

d) - ordinary share, the VWAP on 19 February 2026 (the date of the original Remuneration

Aggregated Committee Decision to grant the Awards).

volume

- Price

e) Date of the Conditional award made on 5 October 2026

transaction

Place of

f) the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name       MARI HURLEY 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status  CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 
 
                INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name       IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
 
b)      LEI        635400EOPACLULRENY18 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of 
       the financial  
       instrument, 
                ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
 
 
       type  of 
a)                 
 
 
       instrument 
                IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
 
 
       Identification 
       code 
 
                Grant of a conditional award of 299,260 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each (being 100% of 
                base salary) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 
                2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. This is in accordance with contractual commitments, the 
                established equity based incentive arrangements in the Company and with the Company's 
       Nature of the   Remuneration Policy.   
b)      transaction   
 
 
                Vesting of the LTIP award is subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching 
                performance metrics over the three-year performance period to year-end 2028 in 
                accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. 

                Price(s)    Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
       Price(s) and 
c)      volume(s) 
                Nil       299,260

Aggregated

information

NIL - conditional award of 299,260 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued at EUR1.086

d) - Aggregated per ordinary share, the VWAP on 19 February 2026 (the date of the original Remuneration

volume Committee Decision to grant the Awards).

- Price

e) Date of the Conditional award made on 5 October 2026

transaction

f) Place of the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 445481 
EQS News ID:  2410660 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2410660&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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