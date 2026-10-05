Transaction strengthens tax capabilities, supports continued UK growth and advances global expansion strategy

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE: ANDG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Andersen Tax Limited in the United Kingdom, which will now operate as part of the publicly traded company.

The acquisition strengthens Andersen's presence in the UK, a major global financial center and important market for multinational businesses. It expands Andersen's tax capabilities, enhances its ability to serve clients across Europe and globally, and provides a stronger platform for continued growth in the market.

"The United Kingdom is a key part of our long-term growth strategy," said Mark L. Vorsatz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Andersen Group Inc. "Bringing Andersen UK into Andersen Group gives us greater depth in a market that is important to many of our multinational clients and strengthens our ability to deliver integrated services across borders."

Vorsatz continued, "We see significant opportunity to build on this foundation. We intend to continue investing in the UK by adding talent, capabilities and complementary businesses while creating greater opportunities across tax, consulting and our broader global platform."

The transaction advances Andersen's strategy of growing through a combination of organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and the integration of firms within the Andersen global platform. In 2026, Andersen Group has signed 16 transactions representing approximately $134 million in annualized revenue, underscoring the pace and scale of the Company's expansion strategy. All 2026 transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Bringing Andersen UK into the public company is expected to deepen client relationships, expand cross-selling opportunities and strengthen Andersen's ability to serve increasingly complex multinational clients.

About Andersen

Andersen is a leading provider of independent tax, valuation and financial advisory services to individuals, family offices, businesses and alternative investment funds in the United States. Andersen's differentiated approach to client service is rooted in core values that emphasize stewardship, transparency and the seamless delivery of independent, high-quality service. Worldwide, Andersen's presence spans more than 180 countries through its global platform of member and collaborating firms delivering tax, legal, valuation and consulting services across more than 1,000 locations with over 3,000 partners and 50,000 professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Gregory Vistica, Managing Director, Investor Relations

greg.vistica@andersen.com