KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Anchor ABS 2026-1 PLC (Anchor 2026-1), a UK consumer loan ABS backed by a static pool of unsecured, fixed rate, fully amortising personal loans originated by Admiral Financial Services Limited (AFSL).

Initial credit enhancement is provided through subordination of junior note classes and a liquidity reserve sized at 1.25% of the Class A and Class B notes balance. The transaction also benefits from excess spread.

Anchor 2026-1 represents the first public securitisation of AFSL-originated loans in which AFSL acts as seller and retention holder. AFSL, trading as Admiral Money, is a UK-based lender established as part of Admiral Group plc's strategy to diversify earnings beyond its core insurance operations. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, AFSL originates fully amortising, fixed-rate instalment loans with terms less than 96 months and balances less than £40,000. Since inception, AFSL has originated over £4.0 billion of unsecured loans.

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Methodologies

ABS: Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology

Structured Finance: Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

This credit rating is endorsed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited for use in the European Union. Information on a credit rating's endorsement status is available on its rating page at KBRA.com.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

There are certain issuers, entities or transactions rated by KBRA Europe or KBRA UK that may be or have relationships with Shareholders and/or Shareholder-Related Companies, as that term is defined in KBRA's Shareholder and Shareholder Related Companies for KBRA Europe and KBRA UK Policy and Procedure. Relevant disclosure information may be found here.

About KBRA UK

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK is located at First Floor, Marble Arch House, 66-68 Seymour Street, London W1H 5BT, United Kingdom.

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Contacts:

Analytical Contacts

Irfan Surti, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)

+44 20 8148 1079

irfan.surti@kbra.com

Killian Walsh, Managing Director

+353 1 588 1184

killian.walsh@kbra.com

Christopher Noonan, Associate Director

+353 1 588 1225

christopher.noonan@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)

+1 646-731-2486

jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com