Acquisition expands ANV's Credit Protection segment and strengthens its presence across the United Kingdom and Europe

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV"), a global insurance intermediary platform, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Assured Underwriting Group Limited ("AUG"), a specialist MGA providing insurance-backed financial protection products to tour operators and the travel sector across the United Kingdom and Europe. The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in London, AUG is the UK's leading underwriter of insurance-backed travel bonds, with a growing presence across Continental Europe, including France and Germany, where it maintains local offices. The business also underwrites financial failure insurance and provides consulting services to tour operators navigating UK and EU travel regulations. AUG serves more than 1,600 clients across more than 10 European countries.

The acquisition is consistent with ANV's strategy of supporting best-in-class underwriting businesses serving niche products and markets. AUG adds travel protection and financial failure capabilities to ANV's Credit Protection segment, which also includes payment protection insurance (PPI), income protection insurance (IPI), structured credit, mortgage flow and credit default insurance.

"We're pleased to officially welcome Assured Underwriting Group to ANV," said Adam Karkowsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ANV. "AUG has built a highly respected business with deep expertise in travel protection and a strong reputation in the market. The acquisition strengthens our credit protection capabilities and creates a strong foundation for expansion across key European markets."

"This is an exciting milestone for AUG. Over the last decade we have significantly expanded our business across the UK and Europe while remaining focused on specialist travel protection solutions and exceptional service for our clients," said Richard Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Assured Underwriting Group. "Joining ANV gives us the resources and support to continue that growth, while preserving the expertise, relationships and culture that have been central to our success."

About ANV Group Holdings Ltd.

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. is an independent, global insurance intermediary platform operating across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. The company brings together a portfolio of established specialist MGAs, providing a diversified range of insurance products. For more information about ANV, visit www.anvinsurance.com.

About Assured Underwriting Group

Founded in 1983, Assured Underwriting Group Limited is a specialist MGA providing insurance-backed financial protection products to tour operators and the travel sector across the United Kingdom and Europe. The group underwrites travel bonds and financial failure insurance through its established businesses, serving over 1,600 clients across more than 10 European countries. For more information, visit www.assuredunderwritinggroup.com.

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