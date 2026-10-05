Marietta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Epoch Batteries has introduced the 12V 460Ah V2-T Elite Series LiFePO4 Battery for RV and marine house-power systems. The model brings 5.89 kWh of stated storage into a Group 8D footprint, with an internal Class T fuse, heating, Bluetooth monitoring, and CANbus communication for compatible Victron equipment.





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An RV or boat does not draw power at one steady rate. A refrigerator cycles, an inverter may run briefly at a much higher load, and smaller devices remain on in the background. Epoch positions its 12V 460Ah V2-T Elite Series LiFePO4 Battery for that mix of house loads. The battery is specified for deep-cycle house use.

On the specification sheet, the Epoch 12V 460Ah V2-T Elite Series pairs a 460Ah capacity with a nominal voltage of 12.8V. Together, those figures account for its stated 5,888Wh of energy. Epoch gives separate figures for current leaving and entering the battery: 230A for sustained discharge and 210A for charging at 25°C. A 500A peak is specified for 30 seconds, not for continuous operation. An installer cannot size an inverter from those numbers alone: cable length, connections, and circuit protection affect what the finished system can support.

Fit needs checking before a battery is ordered. Epoch puts the case at roughly 20.8 by 8.5 by 12 inches and its weight near 97 pounds. A compartment may accommodate the case yet leave too little room for cable bends or access to the terminals. That is worth measuring when a 12V 460Ah RV lithium battery is being considered in place of several smaller batteries. Before reusing an RV's charger, its settings should be checked against the battery manual.

A marine installation poses different practical challenges to consider. A 12V 460Ah marine lithium battery can be mounted in an area of the ship where it is damp, under vibration during in-service use, or hard to reach after installation of other equipment. A marine lithium battery, 12V 460Ah, could be mounted in an area of the ship where it is damp, or subject to vibration in use, or difficult to locate after installation of other equipment. V2-T case is IP67 waterproof. That rating applies to the battery enclosure under its stated test conditions, not to every cable, switch or device installed beside it. The vessel's complete electrical arrangement still has to be assessed separately.

The "T" in V2-T refers to a user-serviceable 400A Eaton Class T fuse built into the battery. In a 12V lithium battery with integrated Class T fuse, that component provides a defined point of overcurrent protection at the pack. It can reduce the need for an external Class T fuse block at the same location, depending on the design. It does not satisfy the protection requirements for downstream circuits. If the fuse opens, the cause should be found before the battery is returned to service.

Epoch also lists the model as a Victron-compatible 12V 460Ah battery. Its CANbus connection can relay battery data to supported GX devices, provided the communication harness and controls are set up as described in the manual. Epoch's instructions call for the installer to confirm that the GX device sees the battery, enable DVCC, and select Epoch as the controlling BMS. A system using other equipment instead needs charging parameters taken from the battery documentation.

The battery includes internal heating for charging in cold conditions and Bluetooth access to readings such as state of charge, cell voltage, and temperature. These features give an owner ways to check the pack, but they do not replace a review of the charging source or operating limits. Epoch says up to 16 matched batteries may be connected in parallel where the bank is designed for that arrangement.

The 12V 460Ah V2-T LiFePO4 battery is identified by model number C12460A-A. Epoch describes it as a UL 1973 certified battery pack and says the completed unit is UL Listed. For a UL Listed 12V 460Ah lithium battery, the finished pack's listing is a separate matter from certifications held by its cells or fuse. The same model-specific distinction matters when a project calls for a UL 1973 Listed LiFePO4 battery. Procurement and installation teams can use the model number to check the applicable record and documentation.

Epoch lists an 11-year limited warranty for the model, subject to its published terms. Manuals, specifications, and charging information are available through the company's product and resources pages. Epoch Batteries supplies lithium batteries for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications and provides U.S.-based customer support.

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